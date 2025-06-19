E.C.O. Builders Highlights Key Flood-Resistant Building Practices for Southeast Louisiana Construction Projects

Foundational elevation remains one of the most effective ways to protect a structure from floodwaters” — Elwin Ordoyne

SLIDELL, LA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the Gulf South facing ongoing flood threats and unpredictable storm seasons, E.C.O. Builders Inc. is drawing attention to critical construction practices that improve structural resilience against rising water. Based in Slidell, Louisiana, the firm continues to apply techniques that reduce long-term water-related damage for homes and businesses across Southeast Louisiana.Vice President Elwin Ordoyne notes that foundational elevation, site drainage, and the strategic use of water-resistant materials remain essential in both new builds and retrofits throughout the region’s flood-prone zones.“Foundational elevation remains one of the most effective ways to protect a structure from floodwaters,” said Ordoyne. “Properties built even just a few feet above the base flood elevation can significantly reduce the likelihood of structural damage during high-water events.”Drainage solutions are equally important. Improper grading and poor water management around the perimeter of a structure can lead to hydrostatic pressure, slab movement, and groundwater seepage. Site design strategies—such as French drains, swales, and sump pump systems—are increasingly recommended, particularly in areas with flat topography or high water tables.The use of flood-tolerant materials is another essential aspect of regional construction. In moisture-prone spaces such as crawl areas, basements, or lower-level flooring, builders are incorporating ceramic tile, sealed concrete, and pressure-treated wood in place of carpet or standard hardwood. Spray foam and rigid foam board insulation have also replaced fiberglass in many homes, reducing the potential for mold growth and structural deterioration.Interior surfaces are being adapted for better water resistance as well. Wallboards treated for moisture protection, corrosion-resistant fasteners, and PVC cabinetry are among the commonly used elements in kitchens and bathrooms. These changes support faster recovery in the event of minor or moderate flooding.On the exterior, roofing systems must account for both high winds and heavy rainfall. In areas frequently impacted by tropical storms, metal roofs, high-performance synthetic underlayments, and reinforced fasteners are widely used. Preventative maintenance, such as resealing around vents and chimneys, helps prevent intrusion from wind-driven rain.Vulnerable openings like doors, garage entries, and windows are receiving increased scrutiny in local builds. Options such as impact-rated storm windows, elevated thresholds, and pressure-release flood vents are designed to limit internal damage while reducing structural stress. Garage doors can also be retrofitted with reinforcement kits to meet local wind-resistance codes.In mechanical systems, flood-level planning is being applied to electrical and HVAC components. Outlets, control panels, and appliances are now often installed above base flood elevation, lowering the likelihood of outages or equipment loss during storms. These efforts are aligned with FEMA guidelines and contribute to NFIP compliance.Landscaping around the property also plays a role in managing water. Builders and homeowners are encouraged to use gravel-based ground cover, slope away from foundations, and avoid excessive mulch near the home’s base. Water-tolerant plantings can assist in absorbing excess rainfall, while properly trimmed trees reduce the chance of structural damage during wind events.Ordoyne adds that older homes can often benefit from selective retrofits. Many properties built before current flood regulations were enacted may be improved through drainage enhancements, structural elevation, or utility reconfiguration. According to Ordoyne, “Improving a structure’s flood resilience doesn’t always mean tearing it down and starting over. Small changes in materials, drainage, or utility placement can have a measurable impact during a severe weather event.”In areas hit repeatedly by storm surge or heavy rain, rebuilding to current flood standards is not only a requirement—it’s also a long-term investment. Modern code compliance is often tied to both safety and affordability, as insurance carriers and federal programs adjust rates based on risk reduction.E.C.O. Builders Inc. continues to work with clients across Southeast Louisiana in cities including Chalmette, Metairie, Covington, Houma, and surrounding Northshore areas. The company addresses the unique challenges presented by soil instability, subsidence, and a changing climate. With each project, the goal remains the same: reduce risk, preserve structural integrity, and promote safer living environments in flood-affected communities.About E.C.O. Builders Inc.E.C.O. Builders Inc. is a general contractor based in Slidell, Louisiana, serving both residential and commercial clients throughout Southeast Louisiana. Led by Vice President Elwin Ordoyne, the firm provides construction and remodeling services designed to meet the demands of the Gulf Coast’s humid, flood-prone climate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.