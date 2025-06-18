Improvements will close Kensington Highway 1 westbound exit for two months

CANADA, June 18 - Pavement repairs are planned for the Highway 1-Kensington Avenue interchange, as the Ministry of Transportation and Transit completes crucial safety improvements along this busy route.

Starting Wednesday, July 2, 2025, the westbound offramp from Highway 1 to Kensington Avenue and one northbound lane on Kensington Avenue will remain closed, 24 hours a day, seven days a week until the end of August while repair work is underway.

The ministry is undertaking this work to address pavement settlement issues that have resulted in bumpy conditions for motorists along the Kensington Avenue interchange. Full closure is necessary to allow crews to safely complete the repairs.

Drivers can use Gaglardi Way or Willingdon Avenue for north/south travel off Highway 1 westbound during the closure period. Travellers are encouraged to plan ahead and add additional travel time to reach their destinations and take alternative routes to avoid anticipated congestion.

The ministry is working closely with the City of Burnaby, residents, businesses and organizations in the Kensington Avenue area to minimize disruptions while work is underway.

People are asked to take extra care while travelling in the area. Drivers are reminded to obey all safety signage. For the most up-to-date traffic information, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/