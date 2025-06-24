Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation Awards Its Second College Scholarship to Student with Type 1 Diabetes

The Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation board members and family with Kelly Wolf (5th from Left), recipient of the foundation's second annual Scholarship to help those with Type 1 Diabetes.

The Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation has awarded its second college scholarship to Kelly Wolf, a student with Type 1 Diabetes.

DACULA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation recently announced the awarding of its second college scholarship to a deserving college student who continues to battle Type 1 Diabetes.

Kelly Wolf, a 19-year-old from Winter Park, Florida, is the recipient of The Sophia Ruggeri Memorial Scholarship. Kelly, who initially battled Bilateral Wilms Tumor, a type of cancer affecting the kidneys, then developed Type 1 Diabetes as a result of her cancer treatments. A year ago, Ms. Wolf was awarded the initial Sophia Scholarship, which provided financial assistance for her first year at Seminole State College in Sanford, Florida. Kelly worked hard to maintain a 3.3 GPA during her first two terms, pursuing a career in hospitality and tourism. Her dedication and academic excellence have resulted in her being awarded a second Sophia Scholarship.

“The Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Scholarship has allowed me to focus on my education covering a good portion of my tuition. Your belief in me means so much and allows me to focus on studying without having to work full time,” said Kelly.

“We are thrilled and honored to be able to help Kelly pursue her dreams in college. I know that Sophia is looking down and is so happy someone is able to attend college like she did,” said Frank Ruggieri, Sophia’s dad and founder of the foundation.

ABOUT THE SOPHIA RUGGIERI MEMORIAL FOUNDATION

The Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation Serving Those with Type 1 Diabetes Inc., a 501(c)3 organization, was established to honor Sophia Ruggieri, a Dacula, Georgia resident, loving daughter, sister and friend, who passed away from Type 1 Diabetes. The organization’s inaugural and ongoing fundraising event, Sophia’s Stroll, is a testament to Sophia’s love for hiking the forests and trails of North Carolina, travel and exploration.

Each summer, the Foundation sends children to Camp Kudzu, a Georgia-based camp that for 25 years has brightened the summer for children ages 8 to 18 who have Type 1 Diabetes, where Sophia enjoyed volunteering. At Camp Kudzu kids not only have fun, but they also get to learn important steps in dealing with this silent disease. In addition, the Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation awards college scholarships to students with Type 1 Diabetes and helps fund the provision of needed medical supplies and devices.

Last year, the Foundation raised over $75,000 to help kids and young adults who continue to battle this silent and horrible disease. The Foundation raises most of its money through corporate and foundation sponsorships along with its main event each year, Sophia’s Stroll, in which teams are formed and raise money by taking strolls across the globe. Last year Sophia’s Strolls took place in Georgia, New Jersey, Florida, Canada, England, South Africa, Utah, San Diego and even on a cruise ship.

