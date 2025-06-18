Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of June 23, 2025
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.
At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.
CBO’s estimates of the bills that have been posted for possible consideration under suspension of the rules during the week of June 23, 2025, include:
- H.R. 260, No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act, as amended
- H.R. 910, Taiwan Non-Discrimination Act of 2025, as amended
- H.R. 1082, Shandra Eisenga Human Cell and Tissue Product Safety Act
- H.R. 1190, Expanding Access to Capital for Rural Job Creators Act, as amended
- H.R. 1520, Charlotte Woodward Organ Transplant Discrimination Prevention Act
- H.R. 1664, Deploying American Blockchains Act of 2025, as amended
- H.R. 1679, Global Investment in American Jobs Act of 2025
- H.R. 1713, Agricultural Risk Review Act of 2025, as amended
- H.R. 1737, To direct the Secretary of Commerce to submit to Congress a report containing an assessment of the value, cost, and feasibility of a trans-Atlantic submarine fiber optic cable connecting the contiguous United States, the United States Virgin Islands, Ghana, and Nigeria
- H.R. 1767, Awning Safety Act of 2025
- H.R. 1998, Sanction Sea Pirates Act of 2025, as amended
- H.R. 2225, Access to Small Business Investor Capital Act, as amended
- H.R. 2269, WIPPES Act
- H.R. 2481, Romance Scam Prevention Act
- H.R. 2808, Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act, as amended
- H.R. 3301, ELEVATE Act of 2025, as amended
- H.R. 3352, HALOS Act of 2025, as amended
- H.R. 3381, Encouraging Public Offerings Act of 2025, as amended
- H.R. 3394, Fair Investment Opportunities for Professional Experts Act, as amended
- H.R. 3422, Promoting Opportunities for Non-Traditional Capital Formation Act, as amended
- H. Res. __, Condemning the attacks on Minnesota lawmakers in Brooklyn Park and Champlin, Minnesota, and calling for unity and the rejection of political violence in Minnesota and across the United States
