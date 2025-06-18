MMIWP Task Force Releases Annual Report and Two Commissioned Reports

SEATTLE — The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) Task Force has submitted its third annual report to the Washington state legislature. This year’s report is accompanied by reports commissioned by the Task Force — “Confronting the Crisis: Addressing Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People in Washington” and “Family and Survivor Interviews: Qualitative Analysis” both by E. Grant, L. Dechert, & L. Wimbish, Laramie, WY: Wyoming Survey & Analysis Center, University of Wyoming.



“These reports are the result of much work, dedication, and commitment from the members of the MMIWP Task Force,” said Attorney General Nick Brown. “There is more work to be done, and our office is committed to working towards ending and finding justice for all of those impacted by this generational crisis.”



Since its establishment in 2021 the MMIWP Task Force has:

Helped to create a statewide Missing Persons Alert System, which has led to the recovery of more than 80% of the more than 150 individuals reported missing since July 2022;

Published a Missing Indigenous Persons Toolkit specifically designed for Indigenous families and communities whose loved ones are missing, developed with guidance from the MMIWP Task Force’s Families Subcommittee;

Founded the first-of-its-kind MMIWP Cold Case Unit to assist federal, municipal, county, and tribal law enforcement agencies in solving missing person and cold homicide cases involving persons of Indigenous ancestry who go missing and are murdered at a higher rate than other demographics; and

Deepened our investment in finding an end to this generational crisis by working with partner groups, like those who wrote the additional reports.

Members of the MMIWP Task Force and staff at the Attorney General’s Office who support the Task Force are committed to centering Indigenous voices at every step and grounding the work in Indigenous knowledge, values, and practices. More information about the 22-member Task Force is here.



The 2025 MMIWP report is here.



Confronting the Crisis: Addressing Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People in Washington is here.



Family and Survivor Interviews: Qualitative Analysis is here.

