TILT Holdings Reports Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

PHOENIX, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (Cboe CA: TILT) (OTCPK: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announces the results of the 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders of TILT (the “Shareholders”) held virtually on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 (the “Meeting”).

The Company put forward the following proposals to be voted on by the Shareholders at the Meeting, all of which were approved: (i) to elect five directors of the Company to hold office until their successors are elected at the next annual general meeting of the Company; and (ii) to re-appoint Haynie & Company (“Haynie”) as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) to fix Haynie’s remuneration.

Election of Directors:



The shareholders approved the elections as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Nominee Votes For Withheld John Barravecchia 27,668,954 3,874,959 Tim Conder 27,413,775 4,130,138 Marshall Horowitz 26,940,387 4,603,526 George Odden 27,413,392 4,130,521 Arthur Smuck 27,456,480 4,087,433



Each of the directors elected at the Meeting, John Barravecchia, Tim Conder, Marshall Horowitz, George Odden, and Arthur Smuck will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company or until his or her earlier resignation or removal.

Re-Appointment of Auditors and Authorization of Auditors’ Remuneration:

Haynie & Company was re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the Board is authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors. The vote was as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Withheld/Abstentions 71,016,893 18,753,438 1,746,346



On June 18, 2025, the Company filed a report of voting results on all proposals voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About TILT

TILT Holdings manages a diverse portfolio of companies in the cannabis industry, encompassing technology, hardware, cultivation, and production. Its core business, Jupiter Research LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary and a global distribution leader in the vaporization segment. Jupiter is dedicated to hardware design, research, development, and distribution to support cannabis brands and retailers across the United States, Canada, South America, and the European Union. Additionally, TILT is a multi-state operator, with cultivation and production facilities in three states under the Commonwealth Alternative Care and Standard Farms brands. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

Company Contact:

Lynn Ricci, VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

TILT Holdings Inc.

lricci@tiltholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

TILT@elevate-ir.com

720.330.2829

