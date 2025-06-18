Coherent Introduces Class-Leading Disposable Surgical Fiber Assemblies for Laser Lithotripsy and Advanced Medical Applications

SAXONBURG, Pa., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced the launch of its new line of disposable surgical fiber assemblies designed specifically for a wide range of precision medical applications. The new product line is suitable for both OEM integration and for direct clinical use.

Engineered to meet the rigorous demands of modern surgical environments, the new fiber assemblies deliver exceptional optical performance, robust durability, and full compatibility with today’s most advanced laser systems. The assemblies are optimized for the transmission of high-power laser energy, delivering efficient stone fragmentation during laser lithotripsy, and supporting a range of procedures in urology, phlebology and other soft tissue surgical procedures.

“The introduction of our next-generation surgical fiber assemblies marks a significant step forward in laser-based medical treatment,” said Martin Seifert, Vice President, High-Power Fiber Laser Business Unit at Coherent. “These fibers reflect our deep expertise in photonics and our continued commitment to advancing patient care through innovation. Whether it’s improving outcomes in lithotripsy or expanding options for soft tissue surgery, our new solutions provide physicians with the tools they need to excel.”

With decades of experience in fiber optics and laser delivery systems, Coherent is a trusted partner to medical device manufacturers and healthcare professionals seeking reliable, high-performance photonic solutions.

The disposable surgical fiber assemblies are generally available.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact :

innovations@coherent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.