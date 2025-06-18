BrightSpring Health Services Announces Onco360® Selected as National Pharmacy Partner for Multiple New Cancer and Rare Disease Drugs

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services (“BrightSpring” or “BrightSpring Health Services”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) is proud to announce that its specialty pharmacy, Onco360®, has been selected as the national pharmacy partner for several newly approved therapies in the treatment of advanced cancers and rare genetic disorders.

Onco360® will help provide access, education, data, and expert support for innovative treatments for patients diagnosed with advanced ovarian and lung cancers, as well as neurofibromatosis type 1.

“At Onco360®, we continue to partner with innovators and manufacturers to deliver groundbreaking medicines and therapies to patients facing serious, life-threatening conditions, giving them additional hope,” said BrightSpring President and CEO Jon Rousseau. “We’re proud of the rapid and pioneering work done every day by our specialty teams at Onco360® and CareMed pharmacies to expand care options and treatment alternatives for patients with cancer, rare, and complex disease.”

Onco360®, a leading independent specialty pharmacy, has been selected as a pharmacy partner for the following medication therapies:

GOMEKLI™ is approved for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) who have symptomatic plexiform neurofibromas (PN) not amenable to complete resection.

is approved for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) who have symptomatic plexiform neurofibromas (PN) not amenable to complete resection. AVMAPKI™ FAKZYNJA™ CO-PACK is approved for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS-mutated recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) who have received prior systemic therapy.

is approved for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS-mutated recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) who have received prior systemic therapy. IBTROZI™ is approved for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).





About BrightSpring Health Services:



BrightSpring Health Services provides complementary and integrated home- and community-based pharmacy and health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the Company’s service lines, including pharmacy, home health care and primary care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients, and patients daily.

About Onco360® Oncology Pharmacy:



Onco360® is a national and leading independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360® was founded in 2003 to bring together stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Specialty Pharmacies. Onco360® is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading home and community pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing customers and patients across the United States. For more information about Onco360®, please visit Onco360.com.

Media Contact

Leigh White

Leigh.white@brightspringhealth.com

502.630.7412

