Bonus Episode: Updates on the Israel-Iran Conflict

Welcome to a special Bonus Episode of Middle East Focus. We're pleased to bring you access to a recent MEI press briefing on the evolving Israel-Iran conflict, recorded on June 16, 2025. You'll hear from MEI’s Distinguished Diplomatic Fellows Barbara A. Leaf and Alan Eyre, as well as our Distinguished Military Fellow Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., USMC (ret.), who bring decades of firsthand experience working on Iran policy and regional security issues. The discussion was moderated by Kenneth Pollack, MEI's VP for Policy. Their analysis offers insights into the rapidly developing events shaping the conflict and highlights the critical indicators we should be watching for as this situation continues to unfold.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.