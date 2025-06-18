Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,882 in the last 365 days.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. announces quarterly dividend of $0.40 per common share

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank, declared a $0.40 per common share dividend for the second quarter of the calendar year ending December 31, 2025.

The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record on June 30, 2025. This dividend represents the 142nd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company to common stockholders.

About Great Southern Bank

Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to customers. The Company operates 89 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska and commercial lending offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, and Phoenix. The common stock of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “GSBC.”

CONTACT:

Jeff Tryka, CFA,
Investor Relations,
(616) 233-0500
GSBC@lambert.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. announces quarterly dividend of $0.40 per common share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more