Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,882 in the last 365 days.

Oportun Releases Investor Presentation Highlighting Strategic Progress

Outlines proactive steps taken by Board and management to drive long-term stockholder value

Urges stockholders to vote “FOR” Oportun’s two nominees – CEO Raul Vazquez and Carlos Minetti – on the GREEN proxy card

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven financial services company, today released an investor presentation in connection with the Company’s upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled to be held on July 18, 2025. The presentation and additional important information related to the Annual Meeting are available at VoteForOportun.com.

Oportun’s Board of Directors encourages stockholders to review the Company’s proxy statement carefully and vote “FOR” the Company’s nominees – CEO Raul Vazquez and Carlos Minetti – using the GREEN proxy card or GREEN voting instruction form.

If you have any questions about how to vote your shares, please call the firm assisting us with the solicitation of proxies:

INNISFREE M&A INCORPORATED
Stockholders may call:
(877) 800-5195 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada) or
+1 (412) 232-3651 (from other countries)

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven financial services company that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $20.3 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members set aside an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.

Investor Contact
Dorian Hare
(650) 590-4323
ir@oportun.com

Innisfree M&A Incorporated
Scott Winter / Gabrielle Wolf / Jonathan Kovacs
(212) 750-5833

Media Contact
FGS Global
John Christiansen / Bryan Locke
Oportun@fgsglobal.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Oportun Releases Investor Presentation Highlighting Strategic Progress

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more