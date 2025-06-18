KDSA Investment Partners Acquires Williams Distributors

Williams Distributors Enters Its Next Phase of Growth Under KDSA Investment Partners’ Ownership

SPOKANE, Wash., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KDSA Investment Partners (“KDSA”), a food and beverage-focused investment firm, announced today that it has acquired Spokane-based Williams Distributors (“Williams”), the leading direct-store-delivery (“DSD”) distributor of ice cream, frozen pizza and frozen foods in the Northwest. The transaction marks a significant milestone for both companies and a major step forward in KDSA’s strategy to build a rapidly growing and scaled independent DSD platform. The investment was completed in partnership with Greyrock Capital Group.

Founded in 1992 by Roger Williams and led for the past six years by his son, Tony Williams, Williams operates a full-service DSD distribution network across Eastern Washington, Montana, Idaho, Northeast Oregon, and Northern Wyoming. The company services over 2,000 customer locations, including regional grocers, convenience stores, and independent retailers.

“This is a major step forward for KDSA,” said David Knopf, Co-Managing Partner of KDSA and new Chaiman of Williams Distributors. “Williams has built a terrific business grounded in customer service and trust, reliability and strong supplier partnerships. It’s a great fit with our long-term vision, and we’re excited to support the team in this next phase of growth.”

As part of the transition, Tim Valdez, an Operating Partner at KDSA, has been named CEO of Williams. A seasoned DSD executive, Valdez previously served as President of Cold Front Distribution. Tony Williams, who has successfully served the company for over two decades, will remain President through the end of the year and continue as a strategic advisor and brand ambassador.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built at Williams,” said Tony Williams, former owner and current President. “We’ve spent decades earning trust in our markets by focusing on best-in-class, flawless customer service. KDSA shares that same mindset. With their support and under Tim’s leadership, I’m confident the business will continue to thrive for years to come.”

“Williams is a standout operation with a great team and a loyal customer base,” added Tim Valdez, incoming CEO. “We’re stepping into a very strong position with significant opportunity ahead. Our focus will be on maintaining exceptional service while expanding our reach and capabilities across the region.”

The acquisition underscores KDSA’s commitment to partnering with founder-led and family-owned businesses that combine deep local roots with long-term potential. KDSA plans to support Williams through ongoing infrastructure investments, talent expansion, and targeted organic and inorganic growth across the Northwest and Mountain West.

Greenberg Traurig served as legal counsel to KDSA. Witherspoon Brajcich McPhee served as legal advisor to Williams.

About Williams Distributors

Founded in 1992 by Roger Williams, Williams Distributors is the largest independent, full-service direct-store-delivery (DSD) provider of frozen food products in the Northwest. The company operates across Eastern Washington, Northeast Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and Northern Wyoming, serving more than 2,000 customer locations. Williams is known for its strong customer relationships, reliable service, and exclusive distribution partnerships with leading frozen food brands.

About KDSA Investment Partners

KDSA Investment Partners is a private investment firm focused on acquiring and growing founder-led and family-owned businesses in the food and beverage industry. The firm combines deep operational expertise, sector-specific investing experience, and a network of experienced operators to support long-term, sustainable growth in its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.kdsapartners.com.

About Greyrock Capital Group

Since 2002, Greyrock has invested subordinated debt and equity in over 85 companies across a broad range of industries in partnership with equity sponsors and management teams. Greyrock currently invests out of its sixth independent fund and has offices in Chicago, IL, Walnut Creek, CA and the New York metro area. For more information, visit www.greyrockcapitalgroup.com

For inquiries, please contact:

David Knopf

Co-Managing Partner, KDSA

dknopf@kdsapartners.com

