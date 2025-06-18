Submit Release
Summer CPR Awareness: American Heart Association Urges Families to Get Trained

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer is here! Let’s make it fun and safe.

The American Heart Association is reminding us that school breaks could mean fewer CPR-trained adults around kids.

With over 23,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in children every year, it’s crucial that families are trained in this lifesaving skill.

Your child is your whole heart. Knowing CPR can make all the difference. Learn CPR to make sure this summer is as safe as it is fun.

Join the Nation of Lifesavers. Nationally sponsored by Walgreens. Visit https://heart.org/nation.

