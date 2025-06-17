When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 17, 2025 FDA Publish Date: June 18, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk allergen Company Name: Weaver Nut Company Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Semi sweet chocolate pareils with white or Christmas colored seeds

Company Announcement

Weaver Nut Company, Inc. is recalling the following chocolate products with specific lot codes, due to potential undeclared milk allergens. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the impacted products and Lot’s listed below.

Potential affected products include the following:

Item / Description:

47518 - Nonpareil, Semi-Sweet Chocolate (Christmas Seeds) Lot #(s): 204206, 204207, 204208, 204209, 204212, 224225



Item / Description:

D2645 - Nonpareils, Semi-Sweet Chocolate (White Seeds) Lot #(s) 204214-RL, 204214, 204215, 224221, 224222, 224223, 135215, 135216, 135217, 135220, 135221, 145204, 145205-1, 145207-1, 145210-1



Images of the affected products: (see images below)

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

Product was distributed to customers throughout the United States. Product was sold at various retail and grocery store outlets.

The issue was discovered through a wholesale customer complaint upon receipt of shipment misaligned with updated product spec. followed by a lab test to confirm the milk presence.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product and have a milk allergy are urged not to consume it. If sensitive to milk allergy, the product should be discarded immediately or for a full refund returned to the place of purchase.

CONTACT FOR CONSUMERS WITH QUESTIONS: Weaver Nut Company, Inc., Chris Westerhoff, Customer Service Manager, 717-738-3781, ext 122, cwesterhoff@weavernut.com. Monday-Friday 9am-4:30pm EST.

Weaver Nut Company is working with the FDA and is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of its products.

Sincerely,

Angela Nolt

Food Safety, Quality Assurance Weaver Nut Company, Inc.