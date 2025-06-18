'Ready, Set, Rescue!' Cy-Fair Fire Department Kicks Off Summer Safety Passport Program for Kids

Summer Safety Passport helps kids learn important—and potentially lifesaving—information about fire safety while completing fun activities at their own pace.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, Cy-Fair Fire Department is turning fire safety into an adventure with the launch of its “Ready, Set, Rescue!” Summer Safety Passport. This free program is designed to help kids learn essential fire safety skills in an exciting, hands-on way.Geared toward children of all ages, the passport program runs from June 1 to September 15. Kids can learn about fire, fire safety, and firefighters as they complete activities in four categories: LEARN, CREATE, TEACH, and ENGAGE. To finish their mission—and earn prizes, including an invitation to a firehouse celebration—they’ll need to complete a certain number of activities in each category and submit their completed passport by September 15.“With lots of free hours to fill, summer is the perfect time to connect with families and make fire safety fun and memorable,” says Amy Ramon, CFFD’s fire chief. “We want kids throughout our community to leave the program with confidence, knowledge, and maybe even a new interest in the fire service.”The program aligns with national fire safety topics such as:• Creating and practicing a home fire escape plan• “Stop, Drop, and Roll” technique• Calling 9-1-1• Smoke alarm safety• How to prevent fires—and what to do if one happensKids will explore these and other topics through videos, games, stories, art, and other activities like performing a skit, creating a scavenger hunt, and writing a thank-you note to a first responder.“CFFD’s Summer Safety Passport offers a wide range of activities, so kids can choose their own adventure as they learn and build lifesaving skills,” says Leah Gowin, CFFD’s marketing and community relations director. “All of the activities can be completed at home and at your family’s own pace.”Ready, Set, Rescue! will conclude with a fall celebration at a CFFD fire station, which will include snacks and drinks. For those unable to attend the celebration, other prizes will be available.Families can pick up a Summer Safety Passport at the CFFD Administration Building located at 10710 Telge Road, Houston, TX 77095, or download copies at https://bit.ly/CFFDpassport “By the end of the summer, our goal is for as many kids as possible to get to know their local fire department, learn how to react in an emergency, and feel empowered to protect themselves and their families,” concludes Gowin. “We can’t wait to see what our community’s youngest residents accomplish.”For more information about Ready, Set, Rescue!, contact Gowin at leah.gowin@cyfairfd.org.# # #About CFFD:The Cy-Fair Fire Department (CFFD) provides professional fire and emergency medical services to the citizens of Northwest Harris County, Texas. From its beginnings in the late 1950s, the Cy-Fair FD is now one of the largest, busiest combination fire departments in the United States, with over 40,000 emergency responses each year. CFFD covers the 164-square-mile area of Harris County Emergency Services District #9 (HCESD9) in the unincorporated part of Northwest Harris County. Responding from 13 stations strategically located throughout the territory, the 550-plus men and women of the fire department are among the best trained and equipped firefighters, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and dispatchers in the nation.

