BROCCOLI ($F2B) Surges Past $5M Daily Volume as Founder Burns 81.5% Supply and CTO Meets CZ at Binance Demo Day

BROCCOLI ($F2B) is the first meme coin to fuse culture, community, and real utility—redeeming crypto with purpose and Proof of Labor.

Dubai, UAE, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a stunning show of momentum and integrity, BROCCOLI ($F2B) has erupted past $5 million in daily trading volume, capturing the attention of the global crypto scene. Following one of the cleanest and boldest acts in DeFi history—the founder burning 81.5% of the token supply just days after launch—BROCCOLI's rise has been nothing short of revolutionary. The movement gained even more legitimacy when the project’s CTO was seen alongside CZ at Binance Demo Day, solidifying BROCCOLI’s position at the center of crypto’s cultural and financial evolution.





As the broader crypto landscape struggles with hype cycles, centralized manipulation, and short-term speculation, BROCCOLI is cutting through the noise with a mission rooted in transparency, cultural value, and community-driven growth. Dubbed the “Meme Redeemer,” $F2B stands as a purpose-driven alternative—not just following in the footsteps of DOGE and SHIB, but evolving their legacy into something deeper, more sustainable, and globally relevant.

Born of Purpose, Fueled by Community

BROCCOLI didn’t launch with corporate backing or influencer deals. It was born from conviction. With zero KOL payments, no VC funds, and no marketing budget, it has grown into DeFi’s most organic and resilient community. Thousands of songs, videos, and microfilm series have been created by the community, for the community, spanning across 70+ countries. It’s already listed on 10 major exchanges, featured in Binance Alpha, and now on the radar for a potential Binance Spot listing.





But what truly sets BROCCOLI apart is its origin story: On day 3 post-launch, the founder burned 81.5% of the total supply, tokens he personally purchased. This act of radical transparency instantly made BROCCOLI one of the cleanest projects in crypto history, with a bubble map as pure as its purpose.

BROCCOLI: A Movement, Not a Moment

BROCCOLI (ticker: $F2B) is not a gamble; it’s a culture-driven ecosystem powered by its community and fueled by a groundbreaking innovation: Proof of Labor (PoL). This is the first meme coin that rewards actual contributions from developers and marketers to content creators and educators. If you build, you earn.

“We’re not just building wealth; we’re building history,” says the BROCCOLI core team. “While others obsess over pumps, we produce culture, elevate voices, and educate communities.”

Based in Dubai, the world’s crypto capital, the BROCCOLI team serves as leading representation ambassadors for the decentralized movement. The project is now a fixture at major national and international events, including Crypto 2024 Global Summit, Binance Blockchain Demo Day, Binance Clubhouse Gatherings, Token2049 Dubai, Future Blockchain Summit and many more.

With a powerful IP narrative inspired by CZ’s real-life dog, a symbol of loyalty, resilience, and quiet strength, BROCCOLI reclaims the soul of crypto. DOGE had Elon. BROCCOLI has CZ’s dog. Where will the world’s most iconic crypto figure take us next?

Core Values That Define BROCCOLI

Proof of Labor (PoL): A first-of-its-kind model that rewards real contributions, not idle staking.

A first-of-its-kind model that rewards real contributions, not idle staking. Global Reach: Active in over 70 countries with upcoming merchant integrations.

Active in over 70 countries with upcoming merchant integrations. Cultural Juggernaut: 24+ original songs, viral videos, and growing media campaigns.

24+ original songs, viral videos, and growing media campaigns. Fair Launch + Historic Burn: No presale. No VCs. The founder burned 81.5% of the supply forever.

No presale. No VCs. The founder burned 81.5% of the supply forever. True DAO Governance: 100% community-driven with zero centralized manipulation.

100% community-driven with zero centralized manipulation. Skyrocketing Momentum: Over $5 million in daily trading volume in the past two weeks.

Led by Real Builders

BROCCOLI is now helmed by a CTO team with decades of experience in both DeFi and traditional finance, leaders who have overseen multi-billion-dollar projects. It’s no longer a grassroots movement, it’s a maturing force built for longevity, scalability, and real-world impact.

Join the Meme Redeemer Movement

Crypto doesn’t need another empty token. It needs meaning. It needs culture. It needs $BROCCOLI.

Be more than a bystander. Be a builder. Be a believer. Be a Meme Redeemer.

About BROCCOLI

BROCCOLI ($F2B) is more than a meme coin, it’s a cultural revolution redefining what crypto stands for. Inspired by CZ’s real-life dog and built with zero VC backing, BROCCOLI is 100% community-driven and governed by a true DAO. With 24+ original songs, viral microfilms, and a global community spanning 70+ countries, BROCCOLI merges culture, utility, and financial empowerment into one unstoppable movement. Born from purpose and fueled by passion, BROCCOLI is the Meme Redeemer leading crypto back to its roots.

