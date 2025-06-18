Submit Release
Shellfish Lease Review Committee to hear three third-party challenges

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a meeting of the Shellfish Cultivation Lease Review Committee at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 25, at the Division’s Central District Office, 5285 U.S. 70 West, Morehead City.

The committee will consider three third-party hearing requests submitted under N.C. General Statute 113-202(g), each challenging the Division Director’s April 15 approval of proposed shellfish leases. The in-person hearing is open to the public but will not include an opportunity for public comment.

Committee members will hear oral arguments from each petitioner, Division staff and lease applicant. After presentations conclude, the committee will deliberate and vote on each challenge.

Agenda Overview

Hearing 1

•    Petitioner: Thomas Peralto
•    Lease Applicant: C.I. Salts Oyster Company, LLC (Ralph Brittingham, agent)
•    Lease Location: 4.22-acre bottom and water column lease in North Bay
•    Petition Received: April 23

Hearing 2

•    Petitioner: Merleon Creech
•    Lease Applicant: Jacob Milchuck
•    Lease Location: 6.17-acre bottom and water column lease in Adams Creek
•    Petition Received: May 15

Hearing 3

•    Petitioner: Corey McMahon
•    Lease Applicant: Jacob Milchuck
•    Lease Location: 6.17-acre bottom and water column lease in Adams Creek
•    Petition Received: May 15

A public hearing for each lease was held on Mar. 13, 2025.

Meeting Details

WHO:  Shellfish Cultivation Lease Review Committee
WHAT:  Meeting to consider third-party challenges to shellfish leases
WHEN:   10 a.m. Wednesday, June 25, 2015
WHERE:  N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries 
Central District Office
5285 U.S. 70 West
Morehead City, N.C.

Meeting materials will be made available online at:
https://www.deq.nc.gov/news/events/shellfish-lease-review-committee-hear-three-third-party-challenges.
 

