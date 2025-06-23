XLEAR CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF NATURAL, XYLITOL-BASED WELLNESS SOLUTIONS TO SUPPORT HEALTHY LIFESTYLES

Looking to the Future with Xylitol

AMERICAN FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xlear Inc., a leading innovator in xylitol-based nasal and oral care products, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The company has a long-standing commitment to promoting proactive health and wellness solutions through natural ingredients.A Legacy of Natural HealthIn the late 1990s, Dr. Alonzo (Lon) Jones discovered the benefits of xylitol – a natural sweetener derived from natural sources – while searching for a solution to treat his patients with persistent upper respiratory infections. With xylitol, he was able to reduce recurring ear infections in his patients, including some of his grandchildren. He began dispensing the solution to other patients with ear, nose, and throat issues resulting in equally positive outcomes. Upon discovering Finnish studies about xylitol’s effects and inspired by its scientific impact, Dr. Jones created the first-ever saline nasal spray with xylitol.In 2000, Dr. Jones’ son, Nathan Jones , took his father’s mission a step further. He bottled the successful formula to make the Xlear Nasal Spray solution accessible to all. In 2002, he launched Spry, the dental defense line dedicated to xylitol-based oral hygiene products for the whole family. Today, Xlear is committed to providing natural, health-enhancing products based on the safety, effectiveness, and science of xylitol and remains the pioneer and leader in xylitol-based nasal and oral hygiene products.The Power of XylitolA natural sweetener found in many fruits and vegetables; xylitol is recognized as a healthy alternative to sugar and has been scientifically proven to be a beneficial ingredient for positive nasal hygiene and health. Scientific studies highlight its range of health benefits, including:• Blocking adhesion of bacteria and viruses in the nasal passages• Reducing inflammation and stimulating natural defense systems• Hydrating the nasal and sinus passages• Reducing cavity-causing bacteria in the mouth• Increasing saliva production to protect and repair teethMarking the Silver AnniversaryAs Xlear marks its 25th anniversary, the company remains steadfast in its mission to improve lives through natural and effective hygiene products. With a focus on innovation and dedication to science-backed ingredients, Xlear looks forward to continuing to lead the natural wellness industry for years to come. The company will commemorate this milestone with a Silver Anniversary celebration on Tuesday, June 24, at its headquarters in American Fork, Utah. The day promises to be a meaningful event for all stakeholders and guests, featuring a live-streamed press conference at 10 a.m. MDT, a facility tour and a lunch celebration for employees and invited guests. The day concludes with a live music concert featuring a local band.About Xlear Inc.Xlear Inc. is a leading innovator in xylitol-based nasal and oral care products. The company's mission is to provide consumers with effective and natural solutions for promoting nasal, oral, and overall wellness. Xlear's products are available nationwide at major retailers and online.To learn more about Xlear and Spry with xylitol, visit xlear.com Xlear is available in major retail stores, including CVS, Walgreens, Target and other local pharmacies and retailers. Spry is available at many local natural grocery retailers.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Xlear, to RSVP for the event and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.