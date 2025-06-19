Meatable Joins London Climate Action Week 2025 with Strong Commitment to a Sustainable Future

Meatable will participate in London Climate Action Week 2025, reinforcing its mission to satisfy the world's appetite for meat without harming people, animals, or the planet. Meatable’s VP of Strategy, Ollie Cohen, will represent the company in two key moments during the Blue Earth Forum Real Meat. Real Science. Real Solutions.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meatable, a global leader in cultivated meat technology, is proud to announce its active participation in this year’s London Climate Action Week 2025, reinforcing its mission to satisfy the world's appetite for meat without harming people, animals, or the planet. Now in its 7th year, it is the largest city-wide climate festival in Europe, attracting over 45,000 people annually.

“At Meatable, we care,” says Ollie Cohen, VP of Strategy. “We’re honoured to contribute to this important global event that aligns so closely with our values. Our participation underscores our dedication to building a better future for generations to come.”

As part of London Climate Action Week, Meatable is collaborating with the Blue Earth Forum, the event’s flagship hub that brings together over 300 investors, 40+ pioneering businesses, and a global community of leaders committed to funding breakthrough innovations to drive real world impact.

Meatable’s VP of Strategy, Ollie Cohen, will represent the company in two key moments on Thursday, June 26 in the Protein Studios Shoreditch:

-- 2.00 PM - Roundtable discussion: “The Future of Food, from Fringe to Favourite”

-- 3.15 PM - Panel Discussion: “Rewriting the Recipe, Innovation and Identity in the Future of Food”

The Blue Earth Forum provides an ideal platform for Meatable to underscore its vision of a scalable, humane, and climate-positive future for meat. By showcasing cultivated meat as a viable and urgent climate solution, Meatable continues to advocate for change where it matters most: at the intersection of consumer choice, food technology, and planetary health.

To learn more about London Climate Action Week and the Blue Earth Forum, visit www.londonclimateactionweek.org. For more information on Meatable, visit www.meatable.com.

