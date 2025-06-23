Mindy’s Munchies Expands with Two New Franchise Locations in New Jersey

Mindy’s Munchies to open new retail franchises in Morristown and Midland Park, expanding its handmade chocolate presence across New Jersey.

Our mission has always been simple: make high-quality treats that bring people together. That’s what guides every new opening.” — Founder Mindy Mosca

NJ, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindy’s Munchies, New Jersey’s beloved destination for chocolate-covered treats since 2006, is expanding its footprint with two new franchise retail locations set to open later this year. These stores will offer handmade confections and provide local communities with new spaces to enjoy sweet experiences and locally crafted indulgences.

Morristown – Schuyler Place (Opening Late July 2025)

Address: 22 Schuyler Place, Morristown, NJ

Expected Opening: Late July 2025

Situated in the heart of downtown Morristown, this new franchise will offer the brand’s signature lineup of chocolate-dipped favorites, including strawberries, pretzels, graham crackers, and marshmallows. The location will also feature the company’s creamy fudge and customized gift options for seasonal and everyday occasions. Available services will include in-store pick-up and local delivery.

The Morristown store is expected to become a local fixture, catering to nearby residents, professionals, and visitors looking for thoughtful gifts, custom platters, and themed boxes for celebrations, holidays, and corporate events.

Midland Park – Godwin Avenue (Opening Late September 2025)

Address: 637 Godwin Ave, Midland Park, NJ

Expected Opening: Late September 2025

Midland Park marks another strategic move into Bergen County, building on Mindy’s Munchies’ established presence in Norwood, NJ. The new location joins other operating stores in Boca Raton, FL, and Falmouth, ME. In addition to its full selection of handmade chocolates and specialty items, the Midland Park store will include a flexible private party room designed for birthdays, small gatherings, and local events.

The space is intended to serve as both a retail destination and community gathering place, offering event-ready platters and gifts, alongside personalized service in a welcoming environment.

A Legacy of Handcrafted Indulgence

Founded in 2006 by Mindy Mosca, a stay-at-home mom with a passion for chocolate-making, Mindy’s Munchies began as a home business focused on small-batch creativity and high-quality ingredients. What started as a kitchen hobby quickly developed into a thriving operation, earning a loyal customer base and word-of-mouth acclaim.

Over the past two decades, the company has grown into a recognized regional brand, with each location reflecting its commitment to in-house production, carefully sourced ingredients, and community-centered retailing. Its product range now includes chocolate-covered snacks, custom gift baskets, holiday-themed items, and favors for special occasions.

The opening of the brand’s first franchise in Falmouth, Maine, marked a turning point in its business model. With growing interest and positive consumer response, Mindy’s Munchies is now expanding thoughtfully into new markets while maintaining the small-business integrity that defines its identity.

Franchise Model Built for Sustainable Growth

Mindy’s Munchies offers a franchise model designed to support entrepreneurs with a practical framework for local success. New franchisees benefit from a guided onboarding process, access to pre-established vendor relationships, and tools to help manage day-to-day operations efficiently.

Key features of the franchise program include:

-Low overhead and modest startup investment

-Established supply chain and vendor partnerships

-Operational training in customer service, merchandising, and product handling

-Ongoing marketing support and branded materials

“Our franchisees can personalize their locations based on local market conditions,” said Harry Mosca, COO of Mindy’s Munchies. “This flexibility allows them to truly serve their communities in a way that works best for them.”

This balance between brand consistency and local customization enables franchise owners to meet regional tastes while upholding the brand’s quality and service standards.

Celebrating Growth Through Community Events

Mindy’s Munchies will mark both store launches with community-centered grand opening events, inviting local residents, small businesses, and neighborhood organizations to take part. These events will feature limited-time specials, product samples, and giveaways.

Exact opening day festivities, including ribbon-cutting times and public schedules, will be announced closer to each launch via the brand’s website and social channels. These events will serve as both promotional activities and a way for new franchisees to engage their communities directly.

Meeting Evolving Consumer Expectations

The company’s success stems in part from rising demand for personalized, locally crafted food experiences. As larger retailers struggle to maintain customer loyalty, small-format, specialty brands like Mindy’s Munchies continue to attract consumers who value quality, freshness, and authenticity.

Whether serving walk-in customers looking for a quick treat or helping clients prepare custom corporate gifts and event favors, each store emphasizes responsiveness and attentiveness. With a strong social media following and direct customer feedback loops, Mindy’s Munchies adapts its offerings based on what its audience enjoys most.

The brand's long-standing commitment to making products in-store, using hands-on methods, and focusing on small-batch excellence continues to resonate in a retail landscape increasingly driven by quality over quantity.

Looking Toward the Future

As the company prepares to open its fifth and sixth locations, its leadership continues to field interest from potential franchisees across the Northeast. While growth is ongoing, the brand remains committed to a selective, relationship-driven franchise process to ensure alignment with its core values.

Long-term plans include deepening its footprint across New Jersey and exploring franchise opportunities in neighboring states, while continuing to invest in product innovation and community outreach initiatives.

Mindy’s Munchies aims to remain a trusted neighborhood brand that brings people together through simple, handmade indulgences.

About Mindy’s Munchies

Founded by Mindy Mosca in 2006, Mindy’s Munchies is a handcrafted chocolate brand known for delivering high-quality sweets and personalized service. With locations in New Jersey, Florida, and Maine, the company offers chocolate-covered treats, custom baskets, seasonal gift collections, and event-ready platters made fresh in-store. As the brand expands through franchising, it continues to focus on product quality, operational support, and customer satisfaction, one chocolate-covered treat at a time.

