First Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The directors of First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: THFF) have declared a dividend of 51 cents per share payable on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business July 1, 2025.

First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia.

For more information contact:

Rodger A. McHargue at (812) 238-6000


