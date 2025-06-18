Press Releases

06/18/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement on Supreme Court Decision Upholding Ban on Gender-Affirming Care

(Hartford, CT) — Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the 6-3 decision issued by the U.S. Supreme Court today in U.S. v. Skrmetti, which upholds a law in the State of Tennessee banning transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming care.

“Today’s decision by the Supreme Court will harm kids, plain and simple. Gender-affirming care is lifesaving for many individuals, and for a court to uphold bans on medically necessary care to anyone sets a dangerous precedent. These extremely personal and sensitive decisions should be made only by an individual and their doctor without any input or interference from unqualified judges and politicians,” said Attorney General Tong. “As the Dobbs decision did with abortion, this ruling risks creating two Americas: one where access to high quality, lifesaving care is protected, and one where discrimination and misinformation restricts that access. So I want to be clear – while today’s ruling is a setback for the rights of transgender youth in certain states across the country, gender-affirming care is still legal and accessible here in Connecticut, and my office will continue to fight for and protect transgender youth and their families.”

