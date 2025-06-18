Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,888 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Tong Statement on Supreme Court Decision Upholding Ban on Gender-Affirming Care

Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

06/18/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement on Supreme Court Decision Upholding Ban on Gender-Affirming Care

(Hartford, CT) — Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the 6-3 decision issued by the U.S. Supreme Court today in U.S. v. Skrmetti, which upholds a law in the State of Tennessee banning transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming care.

“Today’s decision by the Supreme Court will harm kids, plain and simple. Gender-affirming care is lifesaving for many individuals, and for a court to uphold bans on medically necessary care to anyone sets a dangerous precedent. These extremely personal and sensitive decisions should be made only by an individual and their doctor without any input or interference from unqualified judges and politicians,” said Attorney General Tong. “As the Dobbs decision did with abortion, this ruling risks creating two Americas: one where access to high quality, lifesaving care is protected, and one where discrimination and misinformation restricts that access. So I want to be clear – while today’s ruling is a setback for the rights of transgender youth in certain states across the country, gender-affirming care is still legal and accessible here in Connecticut, and my office will continue to fight for and protect transgender youth and their families.”

Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Tong Statement on Supreme Court Decision Upholding Ban on Gender-Affirming Care

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more