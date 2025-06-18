ZA Miner Celebrates Rapid Growth with Over 6 Million Users Enjoying Daily Cloud Mining

New wave of crypto adopters turns to ZA Miner’s free-to-start platform and daily earning model amid rising global demand.

London, UK, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZA Miner, one of the fastest-growing cloud mining platforms globally, announced today that it has officially crossed 6 million registered users, driven by a surge in new signups for its $100 free starter mining contract and real-time daily reward system. The platform’s clean-energy infrastructure and no-barrier entry model are fueling explosive adoption, particularly among first-time crypto users.

Momentum Builds as Crypto Heats Up

As crypto markets continue their 2025 rally, ZA Miner has emerged as a go-to solution for passive income seekers looking for a safe and simple way into mining. Unlike traditional mining, ZA Miner users don’t need expensive equipment or technical know-how. They simply register, activate a free plan, and begin earning cryptocurrency daily.

The platform currently operates mining farms in Iceland and Kazakhstan, leveraging 100% renewable energy for sustainable operations. Its infrastructure spans over 100 global data centers, optimized through AI systems to ensure reliable uptime and energy efficiency.

Key Highlights Behind ZA Miner’s Growth

$100 Free Mining Contract for New Users

Get started with no deposit—earn crypto rewards automatically every 24 hours.





Daily Mining Rewards on Auto-Pilot

No manual claiming. Funds are credited directly to user wallets daily.

No manual claiming. Funds are credited directly to user wallets daily.





Referral Program Pays Up to 11% Across Tiers

Invite friends and earn 7% on direct referrals, 3% on second-level, and 1% on third-level invites.

Users can choose mining terms from 1 to 5 days, with potential daily returns ranging from $200 to over $600, depending on the plan.





Users can choose mining terms from 1 to 5 days, with potential daily returns ranging from $200 to over $600, depending on the plan. Referral Program Pays Up to 11% Across Tiers

Invite friends and earn 7% on direct referrals, 3% on second-level, and 1% on third-level invites.

User Surge Reflects Growing Interest in Accessible Crypto Tools

According to the company, tens of thousands of new users signed up over the past 30 days alone, most citing the platform’s free trial and quick, daily payouts as key motivators. The surge is especially pronounced in regions where crypto adoption is accelerating, such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, and parts of Europe.

A company spokesperson commented, “Hitting 6 million users is a major milestone. It shows that people want mining to be simple, transparent, and fair—and that’s exactly what we’re offering. Our goal is to create an ecosystem where anyone, anywhere, can generate daily crypto income without high entry costs.”

What’s Next for ZA Miner?

Looking ahead, ZA Miner plans to roll out an updated mobile interface, expand multilingual support, and introduce tiered VIP mining bonuses for long-term users. Upcoming promotions will include seasonal cashback offers tied to Ethereum and Litecoin mining contracts.

The platform is also expanding its educational outreach, helping onboard crypto newcomers with simplified guides, in-app tutorials, and 24/7 support.

A Platform Built for Everyday Users

As the global economy increasingly explores digital finance and decentralized systems, platforms like ZA Miner are filling a crucial role—bridging the gap between interest and action. With its free start, daily earnings, renewable energy backbone, and transparent contract terms, ZA Miner has positioned itself as one of the most accessible mining platforms in the world.

About ZA Miner

ZA Miner is a UK-based cloud mining provider offering simple, secure, and sustainable crypto mining solutions for individuals worldwide. With a focus on accessibility, clean energy, and automated passive income, ZA Miner aims to democratize mining and empower users to earn from the blockchain economy, without technical barriers or hidden costs.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

Name: ZA miner Email: info@zaminer.com Job Title: Marketing manager

