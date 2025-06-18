Saia Recognizes Employees for Exceptional Commitment to Safety

Nearly 8,000 team members were honored, representing over 55,000 combined years of safety excellence

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is proud to announce that nearly 8,000 Saia dockworkers, mechanics, city drivers, and line drivers were recently recognized for achieving a major safety milestone, reflecting the company’s steadfast dedication to fostering a safe and responsible work environment.

Safe Work Award: Honoring Dockworkers and Mechanics

Nearly 2,400 dockworkers and mechanics were presented with a Safe Work Award this year, collectively contributing over 15,000 years of injury-free service. These awards recognize employees who consistently demonstrate operational excellence and prioritize safety protocols in every aspect of their work. Saia honored individuals across a range of service milestones, including three employees who have achieved more than 40 years of safe work without a recordable incident.

Standout recipients included:

Houma, Louisiana Lead Dockworker Harold Castell, Jr.

Lafayette, Louisiana Lead Mechanic Lawrence Benoit

New Orleans, Louisiana Mechanic Darryl Gay



Safe Drive Award: Celebrating Safer Roads

Saia also honored over 5,500 city and line drivers with a Safe Drive Award, recognizing a remarkable total of nearly 40,000 years of accident-free driving. Drivers were celebrated for reaching critical safety milestones ranging from one to more than 40 years without a preventable accident. This year, six drivers were recognized for achieving 40 or more years of safe driving, an exceptional accomplishment within the transportation industry:

Dallas, Texas Line Driver Jack Ikey

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Line Driver Frank Lee III

Jacksonville, Florida Line Driver Charles Layman

New Orleans, Louisiana City Driver Joseph Dominguez, Jr.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Line Driver Michael Shumake

Las Vegas, Nevada Line Driver Roy Coleman

Across the company, over 70% of Saia drivers and a significant percentage of dockworkers and mechanics were recognized, demonstrating Saia’s deeply ingrained culture of safety.

Commitment to a Culture of Safety

"Since June is ‘National Safety Month,’ this is the perfect opportunity to recognize how important safety is at Saia and across our industry," said Vice President of Safety Steve Greenhill. "The awards we present honor the commitment our employees make every day to protect themselves, their coworkers, and the communities we serve. Their achievements underscore our longstanding emphasis on training, accountability, and continuous improvement."

Safety is a core value at the company, where safety programs are built around proactive education, regular training initiatives, and advanced safety technology, helping employees maintain the highest standards of professionalism and service.

Looking Ahead

As Saia continues to grow and expand its service network, maintaining an industry-leading safety record remains a top priority. By recognizing the accomplishments of its employees, Saia reaffirms its commitment to providing a safe, efficient, and reliable experience for its customers across North America.

For more information about Saia and its career opportunities, visit saia.com.

About Saia Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates over 213 terminals across the country and employs more than 15,000 people. Recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact, Saia is also a multi-year recipient of Women In Trucking’s “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.” For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Saia Senior Marketing and Corporate Affairs Specialist

Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail: jjump@saia.com

