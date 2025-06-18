Submit Release
California breaks ground on two affordable housing communities in San Francisco — including for local school district, community college employees

Rendering of the project at 850 Turk Street

The second project to break ground—850 Turk Street—will be a 92-unit multifamily affordable housing development redeveloping the site of a former Employment Development Department (EDD) parking garage podium. The project will feature indoor and outdoor common areas, office space, residential service spaces, and a range of available amenities, including a private courtyard, rooftop terrace, and barbecue facilities. Both communities will be developed by MidPen Housing Corporation.

“We are repurposing excess properties throughout the state to build affordable housing that California communities urgently need,” said DGS Director Ana M. Lasso. “DGS is enthusiastic to collaborate on a project that has the unique distinction of benefiting educators and employees of the SFUSD and SFCCD.”

 “Strong, healthy communities need teachers, firefighters, nurses, and others who have too often been priced out of living in the neighborhoods they serve,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez. “We are honored to help implement the Governor’s vision to transform underutilized state land to meet this critical need for affordable housing options.”

From state land to affordable housing

In 2019, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an Executive Order N-06-19, which tasked HCD and DGS with tackling the state’s affordable housing crisis by identifying underutilized state-owned land that could be converted into affordable housing, with consideration to factors such as proximity to job centers, amenities, and public transit. The order has since been utilized to create hundreds of affordable homes, including:

