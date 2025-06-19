PRIME Medicine Expands Integrative Hormone Replacement Services in Corona Del Mar

CORONA DEL MAR, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRIME Medicine, a premier integrative medicine clinic located in Corona Del Mar, is proud to announce the expansion of its integrative hormone replacement therapy offerings to better support patients seeking a holistic, natural solution to hormone imbalance. Led by Dr. Garrett Wdowin, NMD and a team of experienced naturopathic doctors , PRIME Medicine combines the latest in modern wellness medicine with time-tested approaches from naturopathic and integrative medicine.Hormone imbalance can affect energy, mood, metabolism, and overall well-being. PRIME Medicine’s approach goes beyond symptom management to identify and address the root cause. Using detailed medical testing and patient history, the team designs customized care plans that restore natural hormone rhythms and support long-term physical and emotional balance.Services now include BioTEpellet therapy, compounded natural hormones, and nutraceutical supplementation—each personalized to align with the individual's unique health profile and medical history. By carefully assessing hormonal levels, symptoms, and overall wellness goals, PRIME Medicine ensures that every care plan is safe, effective, and designed to restore balance, vitality, and long-term wellness.Dr. Wdowin, NMD states, “Our mission is to support each patient’s long-term wellness using safe, natural therapies that enhance the body’s innate balance. We focus on helping patients age with vitality and feel their best every day.”Located just minutes from Newport Beach, PRIME Medicine offers a convenient, trusted destination for hormone balancing and other natural therapies. Additional services include IV therapy, exosomes therapy, regenerative injection therapies, and customized wellness programs to optimize whole-body health.For those interested in learning more about hormone replacement or scheduling a consultation, visit the PRIME Medicine website or contact the office directly.

