Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Update 2025 : Projected to Exhibit USD 383.7 Billion Revenue by 2032, Claims AMR

The North America region was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $4,996.3 million in 2022 for artificial intelligence chip market.

The artificial intelligence chip market was valued at $14.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $383.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 38.2% from 2023 to 2032.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Chip Type (GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, Others), by Processing Type (Edge, Cloud), by Technology (System On Chip, System in Package, Multi Chip Module, Others), by Application (Nature Language Processing, Robotics, Computer Vision, Network Security, Others), by Industry Vertical (Media and Advertising, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive and Transportation, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032The global artificial intelligence chip market was valued at $14.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $383.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 38.2% from 2023 to 2032.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž & ๐“๐Ž๐‚:AI chips, also referred to as artificial intelligence chips or AI processors, are specialized hardware components engineered to enhance and streamline the execution of artificial intelligence tasks, including computationally intensive processes like machine learning, deep learning, neural network training, and inference. These chips stand apart from conventional central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) because they are designed with a specific focus on optimizing AI workloads, delivering superior efficiency and performance.AI chips have assumed a critical role in a wide spectrum of AI applications, spanning from autonomous vehicles and natural language understanding to computer vision and robotics. They enable swifter and more energy-efficient execution of AI computations, rendering it viable to deploy AI models in edge devices and data centers. The impact of COVID-19 on the artificial intelligence chip market has been mixed, with some segments experiencing a decrease in demand while others are seeing an increase. The market is expected to recover as the world moves towards a post-pandemic environment and demand for AI chips continues to grow in various industries.Competitive Analysis:The artificial intelligence chip industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ @:Some of the major key players of the artificial intelligence chip market include,โ— GRAPHCORE LTD.โ— GROQโ— GYRFALCON TECHNOLOGY INC.โ— HORIZON ROBOTICS, INC.โ— HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.โ— INTEL CORPORATIONโ— INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MANAGEMENT CORPORATIONโ— KNUEDGE, INC.โ— KRTKL INC.โ— MEDIATEK, INC.โ— MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.Top Impacting Factors:The global artificial intelligence chip market forecast is highly competitive, owing to the strong presence of existing vendors. Vendors of artificial intelligence chip with extensive technical and financial resources are expected to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors because they can cater to market demands. The competitive environment in this artificial intelligence chip market outlookโ€ฏis expected to worsen as technological innovations, product extensions, and different strategies adopted by key vendors increase.Research Methodology:The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Research Methodology:The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ ๐›๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ :Key Benefits for Stakeholders:โ— This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the artificial intelligence chip market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing artificial intelligence chip market opportunities.โ— The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.โ— Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.โ— In-depth analysis of the artificial intelligence chip market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.โ— Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.โ— Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.โ— The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global artificial intelligence chip market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

