Delaware Issues Tick Safety Tips as Peak Season Arrives

June marks the beginning of peak tick season in Delaware. The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) remind Delawareans to take proactive steps to protect themselves, their families, and pets this summer.

With warmer weather increasing outdoor activities, the risk of tick bites and tick-borne illnesses rises significantly. According to the latest Delaware Vector-Borne Disease Surveillance Report from DPH, 344 cases of Lyme disease, the most common tick-borne disease in Delaware, were reported in the state in 2024. Lyme disease is spread by blacklegged ticks (also known as deer ticks) in the Mid-Atlantic region, and symptoms can range from fever and fatigue to severe joint pain and neurological issues if left untreated. In some cases, a rash resembling a bullseye will appear near the site of the bite. Due to an increase in testing reports in the last year Alpha-gal Syndrome (AGS), another tick-borne illness, was made reportable in Delaware beginning December 2024. More than 100 cases of AGS were reported to DPH from June to December 2024.

The most common tick species in Delaware is the lone star tick. While this species does not carry the bacteria that cause Lyme disease, they can be infected with bacteria that cause yet another tick-borne disease, ehrlichiosis. Lone star ticks are also the main species associated with AGS. Another tick species commonly encountered in Delaware during the summer months is the American dog tick, which can carry bacteria that cause spotted fever rickettsiosis.

“Earlier this year, the DNREC Tick Program published a study in the Journal of Medical Entomology detailing each tick species that has been reported in Delaware,” said State Tick Biologist Dr. Ashley Kennedy of the DNREC Mosquito Control Section. “The last such report was published in 1945 and there have been a lot of changes since then – new tick introductions and new tick-borne pathogens discovered. Now we know that Delaware is home to at least 15 different tick species, possibly as many as 19 species. With all these changes, tick awareness year-round is more important than ever.”

To avoid tick bites:

*When applying insect repellents, always follow the instructions on the product’s label, which provides application instructions. It is generally recommended to avoid applying repellents on a child’s face, hands, and areas that may come into contact with eyes or mouth.

“Defending yourself from ticks is not just about comfort, it’s about health,” said DPH Director Steven Blessing. “By following these simple, effective steps, you can protect yourself and your loved ones from tick bites and tick-borne illnesses, ensuring a safe and enjoyable summer.”

In case you find a tick on yourself, your child, or your pet, you should remove it as soon as possible and seek medical treatment if you develop a fever, rash, or flu-like symptoms within 30 days of the bite. To dispose of a live tick found on the body, the Centers for Disease Control recommends flushing it down the toilet. Do not crush the tick with your fingers. After removing the tick, thoroughly clean the bite area and your hands with soap and water, rubbing alcohol, or hand sanitizer.

If you would like to bring the tick to your health care provider for identification, place it in a sealed container or put it in a capped container of rubbing alcohol. Knowing the type of tick involved in the bite can help determine which diseases you may be at risk for. Additional DNREC guidance is to save ticks in a zip-seal bag in case they are needed for future medical reference. State Tick Biologist Dr. Kennedy also suggests Delawareans take a photo of the tick after it has been removed and include it when submitting a Tick Interaction Report at de.gov/ticks to learn more about the risks associated with a tick encounter.

For tick-borne disease information, visit dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dph/epi/tick.html. Report tick interactions at dnrec.delaware.gov/fish-wildlife/ticks/reporting/.