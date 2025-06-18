City of Huntsville Launches New C-PACE Program and Selects Lone Star PACE as Administrator

Program launch marks another significant milestone in expanding access to the sustainable financing tool across Texas.

DALLAS, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Star PACE, a leading facilitator of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing in Texas, is proud to announce it has been selected as a program administrator for the City of Huntsville’s newly launched C-PACE program. This addition brings Lone Star PACE’s jurisdictional footprint to 26 cities and counties across Texas.

Huntsville City Council voted to approve Lone Star PACE as an administrator during its June 17th meeting. The company is led by registered municipal advisors with experience financing more than $45 billion in public benefit projects nationwide. Since 2020, Lone Star PACE has facilitated $338M in C-PACE assessments for projects totaling $1.5B in value.

The City of Huntsville’s new C-PACE program will:

Allow Lone Star PACE to help property owners in Huntsville access C-PACE financing , which supports resource conservation by funding energy and water-efficient upgrades at commercial buildings.

, which supports resource conservation by funding energy and water-efficient upgrades at commercial buildings. Provide property owners with increased access to flexible, long-term financing that can fill up to 35% of the capital stack , making sustainability upgrades more accessible.

, making sustainability upgrades more accessible. Drive redevelopment, attract investment and support Huntsville’s economic development goals amid sustained population growth.

amid sustained population growth. Promote local workforce development by spurring new projects that require skilled labor in the construction, engineering, and energy-efficiency sectors.



Lee McCormick, President of Lone Star PACE, said: “We’re thrilled to bring C-PACE to Huntsville, a community that’s experiencing steady growth and economic momentum. C-PACE is a smart, forward-thinking tool that will help the city sustainably manage that growth while attracting new investment and conserving critical resources — all without the use of public funds."

Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) is a state-enabled program that allows property owners and developers to access low-cost, long-term financing for energy and water conservation systems at commercial buildings. Property owners can use C-PACE to finance new construction, renovations, retrofits or recapitalizations. C-PACE projects are funded through private capital providers and do not rely on taxpayer funds.

About Lone Star PACE

Lone Star PACE serves as a program administrator for city and county Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) programs in Texas. We help local governments, economic development corporations, chambers of commerce, and trade associations promote economic development and resource conservation by facilitating C-PACE projects alongside property owners, capital providers, contractors, and other stakeholders. Our goal is to promote sustainability as well as increased property values while positively impacting cash flow and utility savings. If you have a project that could benefit from C-PACE financing, contact Lone Star PACE today.

Media Contact:

Olivia Lueckemeyer

Director of Marketing & Media Relations, Lone Star PACE

Olivia@LoneStarPACE.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.