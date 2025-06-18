Bees & Trees Announces New Zealand Adventure Giveaway by Trying This Powerful Superfood

Atlanta, Georgia , June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bees & Trees, a premier retailer of genuine New Zealand Mānuka honey, is offering wellness warriors the opportunity of a lifetime: a grand‑prize adventure deep into New Zealand’s untouched Mānuka country — complete with round‑trip airfare to New Zealand, a private helicopter to remote apiaries, hands‑on honey harvesting, and guided hikes around the iconic Mt. Taranaki.





One lucky winner and guest will experience the pristine wilderness that creates your most powerful honey.

HOW TO ENTER — EVERY SWEET ACTION COUNTS

Earn entries any (or every) way you like:

Shop at beesandtrees.com — every dollar spent = 1 entry (double entries on orders over $100)

The giveaway runs until August 3, 2025 at 11:59 PM PT. Weekly winners snag jars of ultra‑potent Mānuka honey, with the grand‑prize trip announced on August 8, 2025.

Enter Now and Taste the Adventure

Visit https://www.beesandtrees.com/pages/manuka-honey-nz-giveaway to enter and start earning your entries today.

About Bees & Trees



Bees & Trees is dedicated to bringing the highest-quality Mānuka honey directly from New Zealand’s pristine landscapes to customers worldwide. Their ethically sourced honey supports sustainable beekeeping practices and offers unmatched potency and purity.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.youtube.com/embed/ICvZuF7dhS8

