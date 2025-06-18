FYC Independents Celebrates "Aliwood" being on the Emmy Ballot and Its Impact on Independent Storytelling

FYC Independents Shines a Spotlight on "Aliwood"

Los Angeles, CA, June 18, 2025 -- "Aliwood," a groundbreaking short-form series featuring Iranian-American actor and writer Ali Zahiri has found its way to the Emmy® ballot . Meredith Thomas and Zahiri are both in consideration for Outstanding Performers in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series, and "Aliwood" is in consideration for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series. The series, which aims to break the mold of Middle Eastern storytelling, has been a remarkable journey for all involved.





Meredith Thomas holds up a headshot of Ali Zahiri in a scene from the short form comedy series, "Aliwood"





"Aliwood" brings together a talented cast, Meredith Thomas, who shares her delightful experience working alongside Ali Zahiri. Reflecting on her role, Thomas expressed her joy in portraying a character that is both serious and unintentionally hilarious, a refreshing change from her previous roles.

The decision to submit "Aliwood" for an Emmy® marks Thomas's return to the Short Form category after a five-year hiatus and Zahiri's first time on the Emmy® ballot. Despite the challenges indie short-form series face in competing against network giants, Thomas is proud of the bold choice to champion an independently produced project.

"Being a storyteller is what motivates me each day," Thomas shared, emphasizing the importance of narratives that reflect the complexities of life. Her dedication to fostering hope and supporting underdogs aligns perfectly with FYC Independents' mission.

Thomas commented on the series' impact, stating, "Aliwood is a testament to the power of laughter and the importance of diverse storytelling. Ali Zahiri's vision to create a narrative that moves beyond trauma and politics is a powerful act of creativity and resilience."

Zahiri notes, "Aliwood" not only entertains but also challenges the conventional narratives associated with Middle Eastern stories. Thomas agrees, "With everything going on in the world, making people laugh is a powerful act in itself."

FYC Independents gives a platform to underrepresented talent, including people of color, performers with disabilities, LGBTQ talent, seniors and women. The FYC Independents' movement helped lead to countless Emmy® nominations and wins, including the first black married couple ever nominated in the same year for Emmy®s, the out first trans actor nominated for an acting Emmy® Award.

