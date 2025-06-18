Vertical Farming Market 2025 : is Projected to Grow Expeditiously: to Reach USD 42.5 Billion by 2032, Report

The vertical farming market was valued at $4.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $42.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2023 to 2032.

The vertical farming market growth is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increase in popularity of organic foods.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Vertical Farming Market , by Component, Structure, and Growth Mechanism: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" The vertical farming market was valued at $4.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $42.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2288 Vertical farming is a revolutionary approach used to produce food in vertically stacked layers such as used warehouse, or shipping container. It facilitates huge quantity of nutritious and quality fresh food without relying on favorable weather, high water usage, skilled labor, and high soil fertility. Moreover, it enables reliable yield and consistency along with climate control, and no effects of external environmental factors such as disease, pest, or predator attacks.In recent years, the global vertical farming industry has experienced substantial growth, propelled by the surge in urbanization, a high demand for sustainable agricultural methods, and the necessity for efficient food production. Vertical farming, which usescutting-edge technologies to grow crops in vertically stacked layers or inclined surfaces within controlled environments, is transforming traditional agricultural approaches. The increase in global population and rapid urbanization have intensified the demand for food in urban areas. Agrotonomy addresses this challenge by facilitating cultivation in close proximity to urban centers, thereby lowering transportation costs and mitigating environmental impact. There is a growing emphasis from both consumers and governments on adopting sustainable agricultural practices.Vertical hydroponics emerges as a viable solution, minimizing land usage, reducing water consumption, and diminishing the reliance on pesticides, thereby presenting an eco-friendly and resource- efficient farming alternative. The evolution of vertical farming is significantly influenced by ongoing advancements in automation, artificial intelligence, and precision agriculture technologies. These technological strides contribute to increased operational efficiency, decreased labor costs, and increased crop yields within the vertical farming sector.Buy Now- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/438bf8f5354c3962350b4cb1ccc2ccd7 However, the high initial capital investment, energy consumption and operational costs can act as a restraint on the growth of the vertical farming market. While vertical farming offers numerous benefits, including space efficiency, water conservation and lower environmental impact, the installation of advanced technologies, climate control systems, and vertical stacking infrastructure can be financially prohibitive. Furthermore, vertical farming demands a substantial energy investment to operate lighting, climate control systems, and various equipment. The associated energy expenses can pose a constraint, potentially offsetting some of the environmental advantages inherent in vertical farming. The ongoing operational costs, including electricity, water, and maintenance, can be high. Balancing these costs with the revenue generated from crop sales is crucial for the economic viability of indoor farming ventures.The vertical farming market size is segmented on the basis of structure, growth mechanism, component and region. By structure, the market is bifurcated into building based vertical farms and container based vertical farms. By growth mechanism, the market is divided into hydroponics, aeroponics and aquaponics. By component, the vertical farming market trends is categorized into irrigation component, lighting, sensor, climate control, building material, and others.By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Netherland and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).Competitive analysis and profiles of the major vertical farming market players, such as 4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms, Agrilution, AMHYDRO, Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., Hort Americas, Urban Crop Solutions, Signify Holding, GreenTech, and ams-OSRAM AG are provided in this report. Product launch and acquisition business strategies were adopted by the major market players in 2022.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2288 KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY• The vertical farming market growth is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increase in popularity of organic foods.• The market is expected to be driven by the demand for vertical farming in the aeroponics segment.• The market is highly competitive, with several major players competing for vertical farming market share. The competition is expected to intensify in the coming years as new players enter the market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be a major market for Vertical farming market analysis owing to an increase in adoption of advanced technologies in the region.The key players profiled in the vertical farming market, such as IBM CorporationHRL Laboratories, LLCSynSenseGeneral Vision Inc.GrAI Matter LabsSK HYNIX INC.QUALCOMM IncorporatedBrainChip, IncSamsung Electronics Co. LtdIntel Corporation𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 (𝐀𝐏𝐂) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/advanced-process-control-market-A34949 𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/neural-processor-market-A13155 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-processing-unit-market-A12869

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.