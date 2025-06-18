Furniture Market 2025 Trends: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2034, Claims AMR

The global furniture market was valued at $556.3 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $840.5 billionby 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2034.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Furniture Market by Type (Residential, Office and Outdoor), Material (Wood, Metal and Plastic), and Distribution Channel (Online Sales Channels and Offline Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034". According to the report, the furniture market was valued at $556.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $840.5 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2034.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5147 Prime determinants of growthThe growth of the furniture market is fueled by increased demand for residential and commercial furniture as populations migrate to cities. Rising disposable incomes enable consumers to invest in quality furniture, while changing lifestyle preferences favor modern and functional designs. The expansion of e-commerce platforms provides wider accessibility and convenience for consumers to purchase furniture. Technological advancements, such as smart furniture options and eco-friendly materials, appeal to tech-savvy and environmentally conscious consumers. In addition, the growth of the hospitality and commercial sectors drives demand for various types of furniture, contributing to the overall expansion of the market. These factors collectively fuel the ongoing growth and evolution of the furniture industry.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (345 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c30b0e7427db820025055f0783215c59 KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY??By type, the residential segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2023.?Depending on material, the wood segment was the dominant segment in the global furniture market during the furniture market analysis period.??On the basis of distribution channel, the offline stores segment was the major revenue generator in 2023.?Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor in 2023.?Key TakeawaysThe furniture market forecast study covers 20 countries. The research includes a segment analysis of each country in terms of value ($Billion) for the projected period 2024-2035.More than 1, 500 product literatures, industry releases, annual reports, and other such documents of major energy storage system industry participants along with authentic industry journals, trade associations' releases, and government websites have been reviewed for generating high-value industry insights.The study integrated high-quality data, professional opinions and analysis, and critical independent perspectives. The research approach is intended to provide a balanced view of global markets and assist stakeholders in making educated decisions to achieve their most ambitious growth objectives.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬:Players: -Inter IKEA GroupAshley Furniture Industries Inc.Durham Furniture Inc.American SignatureRaymour & FlaniganJason Furniture (HangZhou) Co., LtdOppein Home Group Inc.La-Z-Boy Inc.Kimball InternationalWilliams-Sonoma, Inc.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/travel-retail-market 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fast-fashion-market-A33267

