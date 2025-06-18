Questex’s Fierce Healthcare Announces 2025 Fierce DEI Award Winners

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Healthcare today announces the winners of the second annual Fierce DEI Awards.

The Fierce DEI Awards celebrate and recognize outstanding achievements in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) within the healthcare industry. This program honors organizations, initiatives, and individuals who are making significant strides in creating a more equitable and inclusive healthcare environment.

Winners are featured in the Fierce DEI Special Report. Click here to read the report.

Fierce DEI Awards winners include:

Community Engagement and Outreach Excellence

Heartbeat Clinical Research





DEI Champion Award

Ross Lu, UCB





DEI Emerging Leader

Dr. Talee Vang, Hennepin Healthcare





Excellence in Data-Driven DEI Practices

Dyania Health, Inc.





Excellence in Workforce Diversity

Hennepin Healthcare





Inclusive Patient Experience Design

Sanofi





Innovative DEI Training and Education

CME Outfitters, LLC





Leadership in Health Equity

Jeanette Towles, Synterex, Inc





Outstanding DEI Initiative in Patient Care

L.A. Care and ixlayer





“Congratulations to the winners of the Fierce DEI Awards. Our program honors the outstanding achievements in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion within the healthcare industry. They are making significant strides in creating a more equitable and inclusive industry. We applaud them on their successes,” said Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma.

The Fierce DEI Awards winners were judged on: Innovation and Impact, Measurable Outcomes, Sustainability and Scalability, and Ethical and Regulatory Adherence.

About Fierce Healthcare

Fierce Healthcare delivers healthcare news at the intersection of business and policy. Our journalists strive to bring our readers breaking industry news, exclusive interviews and thoughtfully-reported stories that offer a deeper insight on how changes in the industry impact their corner of the healthcare world. Our family includes Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Health Payer, Fierce Health IT, Fierce Hospitals, Fierce Practice Management and Fierce Health Finance. Click here to subscribe to one or all of our newsletters.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Linda Lam

Fierce DEI Awards

llam@questex.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.