Mortgage Rates Creep Lower

MCLEAN, Va., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey ® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.81%.

“Mortgage rates moved lower, with the average 30-year fixed rate reaching a four-week low,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “More available inventory to choose from, coupled with this week’s decline in mortgage rates, could be the spark to get potential homebuyers off the sidelines.”

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.81% as of June 18, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.84%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.87%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.96%, slightly down from last week when it averaged 5.97%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.13%.

