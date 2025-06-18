Questex’s Fierce Biotech Announces 2025 Fierce CRO Award Winners

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Biotech today announces the winners of the second annual Fierce CRO Awards.

The Fierce CRO Awards celebrate exceptional achievements and innovations by Contract Research Organizations (CROs). These awards honor CROs that have demonstrated outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership in delivering high-quality research and development services. By recognizing the excellence of CROs, the awards aim to highlight the critical role they play in advancing life sciences research and improving patient outcomes.

Winners are featured in the Fierce CRO Special Report. Click here to read the report.

Fierce CRO Award winners include:

CRO Champion Award

Dr. Uma Sharma, Founder and CEO, MMS





Excellence in Client Service and Partnership

MMS





Excellence in Clinical Trial Management

Catalyst Clinical Research





Excellence in Global Operations

Crown Bioscience





Innovative Approaches to Patient-Centric Research

IQVIA





Innovative Solutions in Drug Development

Precision for Medicine





Outstanding Patient Recruitment and Retention

Lindus Health





“Congratulations to the winners of the Fierce CRO Awards. Our program honors the outstanding performance, innovation and leadership of Contract Research Organizations in the life sciences industry. The winners are doing outstanding work to advance research. We applaud them on their successes,” said Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma.

The Fierce CRO Awards finalists were judged on: Innovation and Impact, Measurable Outcomes, Sustainability and Scalability and Ethical and Regulatory Adherence.

About Fierce Biotech

Fierce Biotech is the biotech industry's daily monitor, providing the latest news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news and more. More than 300,000 top biotech professionals rely on Fierce Biotech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories. Signup is free here.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

