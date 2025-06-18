OneIsAll Brings Peace of Mind to Summerfest Fans with Smart Pet Care Solutions

While one is rocking out at the World’s Largest Music Festival, OneIsAll keeps pets safe, fed, and happy at home. Hit the fest, we’ll handle the rest.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Summerfest 2025 lights up the lakefront with music, energy, and unforgettable performances, pet parents can dance the day away worry-free. OneIsAll, a leader in smart pet care products, is helping festivalgoers keep their furry family members happy and healthy, even while they’re not at home.At Summerfest, OneIsAll is hitting all the right notes for pet parents. Their smart automatic feeders and continuous-flow water fountains keep furry friends fed and hydrated while one enjoys the music, food, and fun. With timed meals and fresh, filtered water, there’s no need to worry about what’s happening at home. Whether dancing by the stage or discovering a new favorite band, OneIsAll gives the freedom to be fully present and soak up the festival vibes.Stress-Free Pet Essentials: OneIsAll Smart Automatic Feeders – Set it and forget it. This programmable feeder, with app and Wi-Fi control, lets one customize mealtimes and portions, keeping pets on a routine, while enjoying the show. Perfect for single-day or multi-day adventures. Whether it's one pet or two, OneIsAll has it covered with 3L, 3.5L, and Dual 5L sizes to fit all pets’ needs. OneIsAll Filtered Water Fountains – A sleek, quiet system that keeps water flowing fresh and clean all day long, encouraging pets to stay hydrated in the oener's absence. Whether it's cats, small dogs, large breeds, or multiple pets, there's a perfect fit for everyone… from the compact 3.5L cordless option to the spacious 7L high-capacity fountain.“Our goal is to make pet care seamless for busy people,” says Terry Zhang, Founder and CEO of OneIsAll. “Events like Summerfest are about being in the moment. With our feeders and fountains, pet parents don’t have to stress, they know their animals are taken care of.”Why Summerfest Fans Love It:• Reliable feeding schedule with no need for last-minute pet sitters• Continuous clean water supply, encouraging hydration• Hassle-free tech designed for everyday use• Trusted by thousands of pet parents worldwideStop by the OneIsAll booth at Summerfest, located near the entrance, mid gate at Henry Maier Festival Park, to discover the latest in smart pet technology and grab some fun swag for furry friends. We've got goodies that'll make both the owner and their pet smile when they get home.So, whether grooving to an indie set or grabbing cheese curds between acts, one can count on OneIsAll to have their back…and their pet’s.Don’t miss Summerfest’s three fun-filled weekends of music and entertainment: June 19–21, June 26–28, and July 3–5!About OneIsAllOneIsAll is on a mission to Transform How You Pet, designing grooming and smart care tools that make life easier for pets and the people who love them. From professional-grade clippers to intelligent feeding systems, OneIsAll is simplifying pet parenting one product at a time. OneIsAll is available on Amazon, Chewy.com, Walmart.com and OneisAll.com. Learn more at www.OneIsAll.com or follow @oneisallglobal on Instagram and Facebook.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about OneIsAll and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

