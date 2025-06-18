Is Cloud Mining Safe in 2025? HashFly Earns Top Security Certification as a Trusted Crypto Cloud Mining Platform

Amid rising demand for secure cloud-based mining solutions, HashFly emerges as a certified leader, offering trusted, scalable mining services backed by over a decade of operational excellence.

London, UK, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As global interest in cryptocurrency mining continues to accelerate in 2025, concerns around safety, transparency, and reliability in the cloud mining industry remain at the forefront. In a major step forward for investor confidence, HashFly, a veteran cloud mining platform founded in 2013, has received certificate of Top Security Certification, affirming its position as one of the most trusted names in global crypto mining.

This recognition follows a thorough third-party audit of HashFly’s platform infrastructure, mining contract systems, fund management practices, and cybersecurity protocols. With the certification, HashFly now joins a small group of cloud mining platforms that meet international standards for transparency, operational stability, and digital asset protection.

“The cloud mining space has seen its share of scams and broken promises,” said Daniel Gross, Chief Compliance Officer at HashFly. “We’ve worked tirelessly over the past decade to ensure that our users benefit from a secure, legally-sound mining environment with real returns. This certification proves we’re delivering on that promise.”

Security and Transparency Features:

End-to-End Data Encryption: Ensures all user information and transactions are protected.

Cold Wallet Fund Custody: 98% of platform funds are held in secure, offline multi-signature wallets.

Smart Contract Audit Verified: All cloud mining contracts are third-party reviewed for security and integrity.

Real-Time AI Risk Monitoring: System monitors all mining activities for abnormal behavior and threats 24/7.

HashFly also offers clear and fixed-rate mining contracts with no hidden fees, empowering users with predictable daily returns and transparent profit structures. The minimum entry plan starts at $200, allowing new users to begin earning without the need to manage physical mining hardware.

To encourage new participants, HashFly is currently offering a $10 welcome bonus to all first-time registrants. Combined with accessible plans and daily payouts, the platform aims to make cryptocurrency mining both approachable and profitable—even for beginners.

With Bitcoin holding steady above $100,000 and blockchain adoption entering a new growth phase, platforms like HashFly are setting the benchmark for safe, scalable, and compliant mining solutions in 2025.

About HashFly

Founded in 2013, HashFly is a global leader in cloud mining services. It provides individuals and institutions access to high-performance cryptocurrency mining operations without the complexity of hardware maintenance. With mining farms powered by renewable energy and located in secure facilities across Europe and Central Asia, HashFly delivers reliable income opportunities through fully managed mining contracts.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

