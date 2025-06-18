American Power Company awarded $100,000 NSF SuperBoost grant to optimize battery cell formation using AI

Funding from the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York to enhance battery manufacturing efficiency and performance

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Power Company (APC), a pioneer in AI-driven battery manufacturing optimization, has been awarded a $100,000 SuperBoost grant from the National Science Foundation Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York. The funding will accelerate the development of APC’s AI-powered cell formation optimization model, designed to improve lithium-ion battery performance, reduce production time and lower manufacturing costs.

The formation cycling process — the precise charge-discharge sequence that activates a newly assembled battery — plays a crucial role in determining a battery’s efficiency, longevity and energy density. However, current methods remain slow and costly. APC’s project will integrate artificial intelligence and active learning techniques to refine this process, offering a pathway to faster, more cost-effective and higher-performing battery production.

The ability to optimize battery formation cycling has broad implications for the energy storage sector. By reducing the formation cycle time from multiple days to just hours, APC’s AI-driven solution could significantly cut production costs and enable faster scaling of lithium-ion gigafactories worldwide. With an initial focus on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) pouch cells, the project will use the RIT Battery Development Center to conduct experimental validation and process refinement.

"Battery cell formation is a well-known bottleneck in lithium-ion cell production," said Lincoln Miara, CTO of American Power Company. "Our AI-driven approach has the potential to drastically reduce cycle times while enhancing battery quality. With the support of the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, we’re developing a scalable solution that will optimize global battery production."

The SuperBoost program, a core initiative of the Energy Storage Engine, is designed to fast-track the commercialization of transformative battery technologies. By reducing the time-to-market from over five years to under two years, the program connects startups with funding, infrastructure and industry partnerships to support rapid technology deployment.

SuperBoost funding has already accelerated numerous groundbreaking projects, and AI-driven manufacturing is a particularly critical area of focus as the industry looks to scale battery production efficiently.

Fernando Gómez-Baquero, translation pillar director for the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, emphasized that APC’s innovation aligns directly with the Engine’s mission to enhance U.S. battery manufacturing capabilities. "The SuperBoost program is about advancing technologies that make energy storage manufacturing more efficient, scalable and cost-effective. American Power Company’s AI-powered approach to formation cycling will help streamline production while improving battery performance, a critical step in strengthening U.S. battery supply chains."

Bridging the gap between laboratory research and commercial-scale production is a defining goal of the Engine’s strategy. Meera Sampath, CEO of the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, noted the broader industry impact of AI-driven innovation in battery production. "This is exactly the type of technology needed to advance the next generation of lithium-ion battery production,” she said. “By supporting innovations in AI-driven manufacturing, we are helping companies like APC optimize production workflows and accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge battery solutions."

With this funding, American Power Company is set to refine its AI-driven formation model, pilot real-world applications, and bring a next-generation battery manufacturing optimization tool to market. The project aligns with the Engine’s broader mission to position upstate New York as a global leader in battery technology, manufacturing, and commercialization.

About American Power Company

American Power Company is revolutionizing lithium-ion battery manufacturing with AI- powered optimization models that enhance energy efficiency, reduce production costs, and improve battery performance. By leveraging machine learning and experimental validation, APC develops advanced manufacturing solutions that drive innovation in the EV, energy storage and consumer electronics sectors. Learn more at www.americanpower.ai .

About the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York

The NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, led by Binghamton University, is a National Science Foundation-funded, place-based innovation program. The coalition of 40+ academic, industry, nonprofit, state, and community organizations includes Cornell University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Syracuse University, Griffiss Institute, Launch-NY and NY-BEST as core partners. The Engine advances next-gen battery technology development and manufacturing to drive economic growth and bolster national security. Its vision is to transform upstate New York into America’s Battery Capital.

For more information on the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, visit https://upstatenyengine.org/.

