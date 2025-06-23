Home Improvement Professionals LLC Looks To Disrupt the Big-Box Model Across Kentucky and Southern Indiana

Home Improvement Professionals LLC

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Improvement Professionals LLC is looking to rewrite the rules of home renovation. This family-run company is shaking up the status quo in Kentucky and Southern Indiana by delivering the same premium products, expert installation, and leading warranties—at a fraction of the cost.

Founded by industry veteran Michael Netzband and his wife Susan, Home Improvement Professionals LLC is gaining traction in the marketplace by passing savings back to the homeowner. No bloated middle management, no expensive showrooms—just honest, high-quality craftsmanship from a team that treats every customer like family.

“Our mission is simple,” says Michael Netzband. “We offer top-tier products, installed by seasoned professionals, with warranties that stand up to any national chain—but without the bloated costs. We’re local, we’re lean, and we’re giving people a better way to renovate.”

From energy-efficient windows and custom entry doors to ADA-compliant walk-in showers, weather-resistant siding, seamless gutters, decks, and fences, Home Improvement Professionals LLC delivers full-spectrum exterior and bath remodeling services—at thousands, even tens of thousands, less than competitors.

The model is resonating across the region, especially with homeowners who’ve grown frustrated with price inflation and questionable contractor practices. Backed by five-star reviews, industry-leading warranties, and a local, responsive team, the company is proving that you don’t have to overpay for quality—or gamble with unreliable crews.

“The crew from Home Improvement Professionals made me feel heard, respected, and confident in every decision,” says Sarah B. of Louisville. “The new windows and doors look amazing—and I’m already saving money on my energy bill.”

“What impressed me most wasn’t just the craftsmanship—it was the honesty,” adds John M. of New Albany. “Michael explained everything clearly and never pressured us. You can’t say that about most contractors.”

In a time when home improvement costs are surging nationwide, Home Improvement Professionals LLC offers a smarter alternative that’s gaining visibility—and momentum. Founder Michael Netzband has become a regular presence on WAVE3 Listens Live!, where he shares insights on how proactive upgrades can prevent major repairs and increase home value.

Rather than chasing national scale or outside investment, the company is focused on sustainable, values-driven growth, fueled by word-of-mouth referrals, repeat customers, and an unwavering commitment to transparency and trust.

“We’re not trying to be the biggest,” Netzband explains. “We’re here to be the best—and the most trusted. Homeowners deserve a better option, and that’s what we’re offering.”

As more homeowners search for a contractor they can count on without breaking the bank, Home Improvement Professionals LLC is proving that a leaner, smarter, more honest way of doing business isn’t just possible—it’s the future.

