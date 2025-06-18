DUNN, PARISER & PEYROT PARTNER MARK PARISER NAMED LOS ANGELES TIMES 'ENTERTAINMENT VISIONARY'

Mark Pariser

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite business management and accounting firm Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot announced today that Partner Mark Pariser has been recognized for the second consecutive year as an “Entertainment Business Visionary” in a special section of the Los Angeles Times.Those selected for this achievement “have demonstrated exceptional skills and achievements across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary guidance and contributions to the Southern Californian entertainment business community at large. It’s time they take a well-earned and overdue bow,” states the publication. “With recent challenges ranging from global trade conflict, emerging tariffs, supply chain complications, emerging tech innovations and constantly evolving protocols, it is these unsung heroes who handle the complex realities of the business.”“Mark brings more than three decades of experience advising entertainment clients on complex tax and financial planning,” reports the feature. “With 15 years at the firm, he manages the financial affairs of actors, musicians, producers and executives.” Pariser provides planning and business structuring for individuals and companies as well as tax guidance and financial forecasting support to production companies and record labels.Los Angeles Times notes Pariser’s significant community involvement, serving on the boards of Songwriters of North America (SONA) and The SONA Foundation and working with Manifest Works to provide tax compliance guidance and support.Pariser’s proactive management style preserves and grows wealth while prioritizing the client’s peace of mind. His approach lets them focus on making the best of their professional talents and personal lives. Pariser’s long history of reliable service has made him a go-to for clientele in and around Hollywood.Other recent industry-wide acclaim for Pariser including being named “Business Managers Elite” by Variety in 2024 and a “Top Business Manager” by Billboard for multiple years. In addition, the Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley Business Journals have named Mark as one of their “Top 100 Accountants.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.