Christopher J. Griffith Assumes Role as Chairman of the Board at KCI

Sparks, Maryland, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KCI’s Board of Directors recommended and KCI’s Trustees have elected Christopher J. Griffith, PE, CCM, FCMAA, as the firm’s next Chairman of the Board. Griffith succeeds Nathan Beil, PE, D.WRE, who will retire as Chairman on July 17 after a distinguished 37-year career with the company. Following his retirement, Beil will continue to serve in a senior advisor role.

“KCI has been a defining part of my career, shaping both my leadership philosophy and the organization’s growth,” said Beil. “Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of guiding the company through milestones and challenges that have strengthened us as a team. Having worked closely with Chris over the years, I’ve witnessed his dedication, vision, and resilience. Under his leadership, KCI and our employee-owners are well-positioned to achieve even greater success.”

Griffith steps into his new role with more than 40 years of industry experience. After serving as an officer in the U.S. Navy Civil Engineer Corps, he joined KCI in 1997. Demonstrating exceptional leadership and expertise, he rapidly advanced within the organization, holding a variety of key positions and leading multiple teams across the company. He became President in 2021 and CEO in 2024, roles he continues to hold as he assumes the chairmanship.

“KCI’s history is marked by strong leadership, and I am humbled to be among the few who have had the privilege to serve as CEO and now Chairman,” said Griffith. “It is an honor to contribute to the firm’s legacy, building on the foundation laid by those before me. Our successes are a result of the hard work and dedication of our employee-owners. As one team, we will continue to work toward shared growth goals while upholding the core values that have brought us to this point.”

Griffith earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the United States Naval Academy, followed by multiple master’s degrees in business administration, civil engineering, and ocean engineering from Boston University, the University of Maryland, and the University of Hawaii, respectively. A registered professional engineer in four states, he is also a certified construction manager and a former U.S. Navy Diver.

Beyond his technical and professional qualifications, Griffith is deeply engaged in community and industry leadership. He serves as an elected member of the Boards of Directors for both the Maryland Chamber of Commerce and the National Aquarium. Additionally, he actively participates in organizations such as the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME), Design Professional Risk Control Group (DPRCG), Design Professionals Coalition (DPC), and the YMCA of Harford County’s Community Leadership Board.

With sales in excess of $512 million in 2024, KCI Technologies Inc. is ranked among the top 100 engineering firms in the country by Engineering News-Record. Roughly 2,400 employee-owners support clients from more than 70 offices throughout the U.S. KCI offers environmental, water, transportation, telecommunications, technology, construction, facilities and land development services to government, institutional and private-sector clients. For more information, visit www.kci.com.

