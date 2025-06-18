Eventsquid Launches Badge Builder and Event Planners Love It

New tech cuts the cost of event name badge printing by half

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eventsquid, a HotelPlanner brand, today released a high-powered suite of badging services. The tech includes a module for self-serve, pre-printed badges and one for on-demand, walk-up badges with instant check-in. The Eventsquid platform provides an end-to-end solution for event planners at a rate that considerably reduces event planners' costs.

Event planners provide their own printers and badge stock and Eventsquid provides the design software, seamless registration integration and tablet app for check-in. This is a effective alternative to other providers and is already cutting the badge printing cost by half.

“We are SO excited to use the Badge Builder for several of our events,” said Association Event Planner Megan S., “no more outsourcing means less stress and saving money for more important things like making our events better.”

“For event planners who wish to streamline their check-in process at a reasonable price, Eventsquid' is here to help,” said Joe Conti, CEO of Eventsquid.com.

The pre-printed badge module enables event hosts to design custom 4" x 3" or 4" x 6" badges which can be printed on standard Avery badge stock. The designer features an intuitive, drag-and-drop interface with dozens of controls to bring out the artist in any planner.

Printing badges could not be easier. Output from the system is rendered in PDF format, which allows the event host to print now or later and in batches, if needed. In addition, event hosts can create multiple versions of their event badge (say, one for VIP's, one for exhibitors and one for general attendees) and easily pair badge templates with attendee types for printing in organized batches.

On-Demand Badges & Walk-Up Check-In are looked after with Eventsquid’s native app (available for both iOS and Android tablets). The app serves as an instant check-in kiosk for attendees to simply walk up and use when arriving at the event. After typing in a few characters, the attendee can select their name, check and correct any spelling errors, and tap the "print" button. Printing the badge also checks the attendee into the event and records the data in the Eventsquid planner dashboard.

ABOUT EVENTSQUID

Founded in 2015, Eventsquid specializes in handling highly complex registration business rules while making the setup and registration process easy and accessible for planners and attendees alike.

Eventsquid’s service offerings also include website and mobile site creation, virtual events, exhibitor registration, attendee communication, agenda management, surveys, volunteer signup, CEU tracking, check-in/out, speaker management, session ratings, document management and reporting. Since 2017, Eventsquid has been rated among the industry’s top registration platforms, maintaining a 4.8-star overall rating for each of the past eight years. Learn more at https://www.eventsquid.events

ABOUT HOTELPLANNER

HotelPlanner is a leading AI travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and Venuexplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; and its most recent acquisition Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration. Learn more at https://hotelplanner.com/ .

