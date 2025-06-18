The Haus of H Launches Funding Effort to Build Communal Living Sanctuary for Queer Elders

The Haus of H has launched a funding initiative to establish Project Pandora, a communal sanctuary redefining queer aging through creative, sustainable, intergenerational living.

The Haus of H, a nonprofit fostering affirming spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community, has announced its intention to raise funds for the purchase and development of a communal living property. The goal is to establish a sustainable, community-led sanctuary that provides a dignified model for queer aging and a haven for creative, purpose-driven living.

“We’re not just going to acquire land and establish buildings. Our mission is to revive a way of life where people are valued for who they are and what they bring to the table,” says Juno Epifanio, co-founder and Executive Director of The Haus of H. “We want to rekindle the spirit of the artisan class and create a permaculture sanctuary where creativity, sustainability, and authentic living intersect.”

Funds raised through this campaign will support various needs related to the establishment of the sanctuary. These include property acquisition, infrastructure upgrades, and renovations that reflect the community’s commitment to sustainability and accessibility.

Depending on the chosen site, the total investment required could differ. The team at The Haus of H is evaluating options that balance feasibility and long-term vision, always keeping in mind that the objective is to create a space that feels magical and practical. Future revenue will be generated through educational retreats, cultural exchanges, and skill-sharing initiatives designed to sustain the sanctuary while honoring its community-based roots.

Since its establishment, The Haus of H has been reimagining the meaning of belonging for queer individuals across generations. It has served as an intentional ecosystem exemplifying acceptance, spiritual equity, and embodied empowerment. Its members are artists, caregivers, mystics, and visionaries. Together, they resist the alienation often imposed by mainstream structures by building networks of chosen kinship, mutual care, and collective liberation.

This newest effort falls under the umbrella of Project Pandora, a key initiative of The Haus of H. Project Pandora aims to address how LGBTQIA+ individuals age, one of the most overlooked crises in queer life. The idea for it started with the acknowledgment that the first generation of openly queer elders is now reaching retirement age. Many of them are without family structures or institutional support systems traditionally relied upon by their heterosexual peers.

Epifanio’s good friend, who is also the co-founder of The Haus of H, is an eldercare worker whose experiences in retirement communities revealed that many queer elders are re-closeting themselves to avoid discrimination or social isolation. Their stories inspired a bold new model that redefines aging as a continued chapter of liberation and joy. “Project Pandora is all about building a brave space where queer people can grow older while remaining unapologetically themselves,” Epifanio shares.

The initiative will prioritize sustainability, cooperative living, and creative expression. Residents will contribute to the ecosystem based on their unique skills and passions. For instance, a retired finance professional might advise on community budgeting. A gardener might help sustain the food systems, and an artist might teach workshops that nourish both spirit and skill.

As The Haus of H prepares for the next phase of this groundbreaking work, those who share the same passion and vision are invited to support its efforts. The organization offers an opportunity to invest in a more just, creative, and compassionate future. With community support, the dream of a queer-led sanctuary, an embodiment of a chosen family, can turn from vision to reality.

