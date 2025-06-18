Anteriad’s Lynn Tornabene Is Named Chief Marketing and Product Officer

Expanded Role Creates Positive Feedback Loop that Generates Powerful Customer Solutions

Rye Brook, NY, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, a global leader in data-driven, tech-enabled B2B marketing, today announced that Lynn Tornabene is now Chief Marketing and Product Officer (CMPO). Tornabene has served as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer for the past three years, adding product leadership responsibility in early 2025. In her product role, Tornabene focuses on the Anteriad Marketing Cloud and leads the company’s Product Leadership Council, which brings together stakeholders from across the organization to ensure that the company has a relevant, unified approach to product management that anticipates customer needs and differentiates Anteriad’s value in the market.

Anteriad’s creation of a CMPO role points to the strategic importance of product and marketing alignment at the company to provide global B2B marketers with the solutions they need to hit their goals and drive ROI. This newly expanded role supports stronger alignment between product development and go-to-market strategy, ensuring a customer-first feedback loop that fuels innovation and performance.

Anteriad is dedicated to providing performance for today and innovation for tomorrow. B2B marketers rely on Anteriad for data-driven solutions at a global scale, end-to-end strategic guidance and a suite of activation services. To deliver all of this and more, the company continuously evolves to help customers stay ahead, leveraging advanced AI, increasing scale and efficiency, and delivering data and insights that marketers can’t get anywhere else. Anteriad consistently delivers solutions and services that deliver NPS scores ranging from 74 to 100.

“We are customer-obsessed at Anteriad, and what better way to ensure that we deliver the most relevant, performant solutions than to have our own ‘ICP’ shaping our product roadmap? Lynn deeply understands the needs of our customers because she is a B2B marketer herself. Her experience, leadership and strategic vision have served Anteriad well for the past three years, and it was a natural fit to expand Lynn’s purview to include product,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at Anteriad.

In addition to Tornabene’s new leadership role, Anteriad has also promoted Anna Nielsen to the role of Vice President of Product Management. In this role, Nielsen drives the strategic roadmap for the Anteriad Marketing Cloud Platform. Nielsen has been with Anteriad for the past four years, most recently as Director of Product Management.

“The newly aligned product team and Product Leadership Council at Anteriad creates a valuable feedback loop between our product offerings and our ability to reach and serve our customers as effectively as possible. In addition to continuing to lead the marketing team, I am now able to engage with our customers on a deeper level. Our marketing team uses the very same Anteriad solutions and services as our customers to shape a relevant product vision and drive successful product execution,” said Lynn Tornabene, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at Anteriad.

