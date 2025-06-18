Mountain America Credit Union Promotes Musheer Alambath to Senior Vice President of Internal Audit

Promotion underscores Mountain America’s focus on strong governance, transparency, and sustainable growth

SANDY, Utah, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Musheer Alambath to Senior Vice President of Internal Audit, effective June 1, 2025. In this newly created role, Alambath will continue to drive the credit union’s audit strategy and risk management framework as Mountain America advances its ambitious growth strategy and member-driven mission.

“Musheer has demonstrated outstanding leadership and strategic foresight since joining Mountain America last year,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union. “As we evolve to meet the needs of our growing membership, his promotion reflects our commitment to building a resilient, forward-thinking organization. Musheer’s expertise ensures we continue delivering exceptional experiences for our members.”

Alambath joined Mountain America in October 2024 as vice president of internal audit, tasked with building a scalable audit function. Within eight months, he established a strong team, launched an audit framework, and improved internal governance.

With over 20 years of experience, Alambath is a certified public accountant and has led audit teams across North America, Europe, and the Middle East. He began his career at a major UAE bank, earning six promotions, including vice president, while auditing key operations.

A Sloan Fellow from Stanford Graduate School of Business, he holds a master’s degree in management. Alambath serves on the board of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) in the U.S. and Toronto and is a noted speaker on financial innovation and regulation.

“I’m honored to step into this new role at such a pivotal moment in Mountain America’s journey,” said Alambath. “Our growth demands not just scale, but smart governance. I’m excited to continue building a strong internal audit function that enables agility, enhances transparency, and supports sustainable growth for our members and communities.”

This strategic appointment reflects Mountain America’s ongoing commitment to organizational excellence, innovation, and stewardship as it continues expanding its impact and reach.

