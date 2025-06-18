Sanas and TaskUs Partner to Scale Global Operations with New AI-Powered Noise Cancellation with Omni-directional Capabilities

The partnership advances Sanas’ broader mission to break communication barriers and create a more understanding world

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanas , provider of the world’s first Real-Time Speech Understanding Platform, today announced that TaskUs , a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience, has fully implemented Sanas’ advanced and free-forever Noise Cancellation technology with omni-directional capabilities and speech enhancement across its global operations.

TaskUs upgraded 20,000 of its Teammates to the latest generation of Sanas, replacing a generic noise cancellation solution with Sanas Noise Cancellation – significantly improving call clarity and boosting agent effectiveness, while elevating the overall experience for its front lines. Since implementation, Sanas has enabled TaskUs to remove background noise from every voice in every conversation.

“At TaskUs, everything we do is grounded in our people-first culture,” said Stephan Daoust, Chief Operating Officer at TaskUs. “By rolling out Sanas across our global team, we’re not only investing in next-level customer experience, but also equipping our Teammates with tools to support clear, natural-sounding conversations that help them sound more confident and professional, no matter where they work from.”

TaskUs, as the first customer experience organization to operate at this scale in a fully noise-free environment, is delivering improvements across key performance metrics, including boosted agent morale, confidence, and retention, especially for Teammates in high-noise or home-based work settings, but also significant cost savings given Sanas’ solution is free, forever. Highlights include:

$1.2M in value of noise cancellation technology

100% voice agents are now enabled with Sanas, enabling them to work from anywhere

According to one Teammate serving a leading healthcare company, “Since we started using Sanas, my calls sound so much clearer. Background noise isn’t a problem anymore, and that’s helped me stay more focused and confident when talking to customers.”

"Our technology is designed to help agents feel more confident by not only reducing background noise, but also enhancing voices to ensure customers experience cleaner, more professional interactions,” said Sharath Keshava Narayana, Co-founder & CEO of Sanas. “Our partnership with TaskUs marks a pivotal moment in shaping the future of customer experiences, and we’re excited to see the continued impact our work together will have."

About Sanas

Sanas provides the world's first Real-Time Speech Understanding Platform powered by its patented AI technologies. Born from a mission to power a kinder, more compassionate world, Sanas is pioneering a revolution in human connection by making global, real-time communication more inclusive. Today, Sanas offers Real-Time Accent Translation and Noise Cancellation with omni-directional capabilities. Founded in 2020, Sanas is led by a team of exceptional co-founders, including CEO Sharath Keshava Narayana, and CTO Shawn Zhang. To learn more, visit Sanas.ai .

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect, and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in fast-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, technology, financial services, and healthcare. As of December 31, 2024, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 59,000 people across 28 locations in 12 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

Contact Information

sanas@nectarpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.