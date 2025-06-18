New YA Book FUTURE HUMANS 3 Encourages Climate Engagement

Retired academic furthers mission to raise awareness on climate change in third installment of book series from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Another time-hopping adventure awaits in author George DePuy’s third installment of the “Future Humans” series. Returning to the 31st century, “Future Humans 3” reunites readers with the beloved characters from Future Humans and Future Humans 2 to continue to raise awareness on the climate crisis. And as more and more youth take the lead in global climate action, DePuy seeks to further the trend. “I want readers to feel a sense of urgency for introducing current climate solutions while also remaining hopeful,” DePuy stated.

In “Future Humans 3,” the terrible effects of climate change have arrived, and have forced future humans to live underground for protection from the heat. “People that we currently think of as aliens are actually humans living in the future whose features have adapted to living underground,” DePuy said. The future humans are not only incredibly intelligent and inventive, but they have also solved time travel. And while they are engaged in a heroic effort to rebuild plant, animal and human life, protagonist Jace and his family arrive from the 21st century and are confronted with the unintended consequences of their trip to the future. Tackling complex ideas and problems with humor, empathy and resilience, the book’s characters adapt to new discoveries with wonder, a theme that will resonate with everyday people who are interested in finding solutions to climate change. DePuy said, “I want readers to see themselves in the characters⎯ ordinary citizens doing extraordinary things.”

About the Author:

George DePuy is the author of Future Humans (2022) and Future Humans 2: Mixed Time Children (2023). He retired after a 40-year career in higher education, including roles at SUNY Binghamton, University of Wisconsin-Stout, UC Berkeley and FSU-Panama City. DePuy also worked at Bell Labs and IBM. He holds a BS in electrical engineering from NJIT and MS and PhD degrees from Syracuse University. He is married to Dr. Kathleen Valentine, and they have three children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren who inspire his writing.

