New NIST 5G Cybersecurity White Paper - Network Security Design Principles

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) has published the sixth white paper in its series Applying 5G Cybersecurity and Privacy Capabilities. The series targets technology, cybersecurity, and privacy program managers within commercial mobile network operators, potential private 5G network operators, and organizations using and managing 5G-enabled technology who are concerned with how to identify, understand, assess, and mitigate risk for 5G networks. In the series we provide recommended practices and illustrate how to implement them. All of the capabilities featured in the white papers have been demonstrated on the NCCoE testbed on commercial-grade 5G equipment.

5G Network Security Design Principles — This publication provides the network infrastructure security design principles that commercial and private 5G network operators can use to improve cybersecurity and privacy of 5G networks. Such a network infrastructure isolates types of 5G network traffic from each other — data plane, signaling, and operation and maintenance (O&M) traffic. These security principles were demonstrated on the NCCoE 5G security testbed.

The white paper is open for public comment through July 17, 2025.

