AssureCare CEO Dr. Yousuf Ahmad Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Winner

Dr. Yousuf Ahmad, Mahendra Vora, and Anu Vora at EY Awards. Dr. Yousuf Ahmad, CEO of AssureCare, has been named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 East Central Award winner.

Milestone celebrates the visionary leadership of Dr. Ahmad and the transformative impact AssureCare has made under his guidance.

At Vora Ventures, we don’t just invest in ideas — we invest in people.” — Mahendra Vora, Founder of Vora Ventures

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AssureCare and Vora Ventures are proud to announce that Dr. Yousuf Ahmad, CEO of AssureCare, has been named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year2025 East Central Award winner — one of the most prestigious honors in the business world, recognizing leaders who create long-term value through innovation, execution, and purpose-driven growth.This award marks a defining moment not only for Dr. Ahmad, but for AssureCare, the Cincinnati innovation ecosystem, and Vora Ventures, the family-backed private equity group that founded AssureCare over the past decade. What began as a mission-driven startup in 2014 has grown into a nationally scaled healthcare platform serving millions of lives across Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial populations.“Yousuf’s passion, vision, and relentless execution have built something that truly matters — a company that improves outcomes, saves lives, and redefines what’s possible in healthcare,” said Mahendra Vora, Founder and Executive Chairman of Vora Ventures. “This is more than an individual accolade — it’s a celebration of vision, grit, and a shared belief that technology can improve lives.”Under Dr. Ahmad’s leadership, AssureCare has emerged as a market leader in population health management and care coordination solutions, enabling payers, providers, and pharmacies to close gaps in care, determine the next best clinical action, and drive timely outreach to deliver better care through data, AI, and intelligent automation.“It is an honor of a lifetime to win this award,” said Dr. Yousuf Ahmad. “This recognition is not mine alone — it belongs to the entire AssureCare team, to our customers who entrust us with transforming care for over 50 million lives, and to my family and Board. I’m especially grateful to Mahendra and Anu Vora for their unwavering belief in our mission and their extraordinary partnership every step of the way.”Now in its 40th year, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Yearprogram celebrates visionary leaders across the U.S. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges based on entrepreneurial spirit, impact, growth, and purpose.“At Vora Ventures, we don’t just invest in ideas — we invest in people,” said Mahendra Vora. “Our mission has always been about building, not betting. AssureCare is a shining example of what happens when entrepreneurial conviction meets disciplined execution. To every founder in the Midwest and beyond — this is what’s possible.”________________________________________About AssureCareand Vora VenturesAssureCareis a leading healthcare technology company delivering integrated population health and care coordination solutions to payers, providers, and pharmacies across Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial populations. Its flagship platforms — MedCompass, AssureRx, and Akumen — automate care management workflows, enable AI-driven insights, and support effective, efficient care across the continuum, from pharmacy and nutrition to social determinants. AssureCare serves over 50 million lives and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. It is proudly part of the Vora Ventures portfolio.Vora Ventures is a family-backed private equity firm based in Cincinnati, founded by entrepreneur Mahendra Vora.Since 2006, it has built and scaled 20+ capital-efficient tech companies in healthcare and enterprise software through its unique Venture Studio model, including AssureCare, Ascendum, and Hive Networks. With over 3,000 employees globally, Vora Ventures is known for its disciplined growth, operational excellence, and purpose-driven innovation. Guided by the principle of “Do Good and Do Well,” the firm uses technology to improve lives while creating long-term value for stakeholders. Vora Ventures is recognized for its enduring impact on the Greater Cincinnati tech ecosystem and its unwavering support of founders and ventures that aim to solve meaningful problems.

